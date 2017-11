#TBT to my graduation from business school in 1995 with my parents. Tomorrow, they’ll be with me when I address the class of 2017 at Virginia Tech’s commencement. I’m humbled to be talking about resilience and hope, two things this tight and supportive community has taught the world so much about. Look forward to seeing all the proud parents, friends, and loved ones.

