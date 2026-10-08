Tecno

Crea tu propia foto con Don Omar como si estuvieras con él antes del show: sigue este prompt

Gemini o ChatGPT permiten generar desde el celular una imagen con diferentes artistas, siempre que la instrucción y el uso posterior respeten los derechos de autor

Un hombre con camiseta negra y tatuajes camina tomado de la mano de una mujer con anteojos y top negro por un pasillo iluminado
La IA permite generar fotos con artistas pero siempre se debe aclarar que es una ilustración manipulada. (Foto: IA)
Guardar

Cualquier persona con un celular puede crear una foto en un pasillo de backstage junto a Don Omar a través de herramientas de inteligencia artificial (IA) como Gemini o ChatGPT.

Para hacerlo, solo hay que cargar una imagen de referencia del artista y otra fotografía propia de cuerpo completo, sumado a incorporar un prompt que defina la escena y limite las modificaciones de los rostros, la ropa y el ambiente.

PUBLICIDAD

La clave está en pedir que la plataforma respete la imagen original del cantante y sume a la otra persona dentro del mismo corredor. El resultado puede mostrar a ambos caminando, posando o integrados en una foto grupal.

ChatGPT - Gemini
Se debe utilizar apps legales como ChatGPT o Gemini. (Fotocomposición Infobae)

Qué fotos hay que subir para generar la imagen con IA

El proceso comienza con la carga de la fotografía de Don Omar que funcionará como imagen maestra. En el ejemplo, el artista aparece de cuerpo completo en un pasillo de backstage, con camiseta negra, pantalón de cuero, tatuajes visibles y luces rectangulares sobre el techo.

Luego hay que incorporar una fotografía propia de cuerpo entero. La imagen debe mostrar con claridad el rostro, la ropa y la postura. Una foto con buena luz y fondo simple puede ayudar a que la herramienta recorte e integre mejor a la persona dentro de la escena.

PUBLICIDAD

Cuál es el prompt completo para copiar y pegar en la IA

El prompt debe ponerse después de cargar la foto de Don Omar y la imagen propia. Está en inglés porque muchas plataformas interpretan con mayor precisión este tipo de instrucciones cuando se redactan en ese idioma:

“Use the first uploaded image as the master image and preserve it as closely as possible. Add the person or people from the additional uploaded reference photo(s) naturally into the same backstage hallway with the artist.

Do not recreate, reinterpret, beautify, or alter the artist. Preserve his face exactly as shown in the master image, including his facial features, facial proportions, skin tone, hairstyle, hairline, facial hair, expression, age, and overall likeness. His face and expression should remain unchanged and recognizable as the exact person shown in the original photograph.

Don Omar viste camiseta negra y apoya su mano sobre el hombro de un joven sonriente con camisa blanca en un pasillo
Así queda una representación hecha con IA de una persona con Don Omar. (Foto: Gemini)

Preserve the artist’s original body proportions, tattoos, black T-shirt, black leather pants, shoes, accessories, and overall appearance. Do not add, remove, redesign, or change any clothing, tattoos, jewelry, or accessories. His body must be repositioned only as naturally necessary to accommodate the added person or people and create a believable interaction.

Preserve the person or people from the additional reference photo(s) just as faithfully. Do not beautify, reshape, slim, enlarge, age, de-age, or alter their face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle, body type, body proportions, clothing, shoes, jewelry, tattoos, makeup, or accessories. Keep their real appearance and outfit exactly as shown in their reference photo.

Integrate everyone naturally into the scene as though they were genuinely photographed together backstage at the same moment. Choose a believable interaction and arrangement based on the number of people being added. They may be walking together or posing together, with natural interactions such as standing close, holding hands, or the artist placing an arm around someone when appropriate. Keep all hands, fingers, arms, legs, and physical contact anatomically correct and realistic.

Tres hombres posan juntos en un pasillo iluminado con paredes de bloques grises y azulejos blancos
En la imagen se pueden incluir otros artistas. (Foto: Gemini)

Keep the backstage hallway from the master image intact, including its walls, floor, ceiling, overhead lights, perspective, depth, and overall environment. Do not replace or redesign the location.

Create a full-body composition, similar to the master image. Maintain the same realistic photographic quality, lighting, shadows, perspective, depth of field, skin texture, and backstage atmosphere of the original photograph. Match the added person or people to the existing light and environment so they look genuinely present in the original scene rather than composited into it.

The finished image should look like an authentic photograph taken backstage—not an AI-generated recreation. Prioritize preserving the exact appearance and identity of every person while making only necessary stylistic changes. Do not invent or add anything that is not supported by the uploaded reference images”.

Cómo se hacer una imagen con varias personas

Para crear una foto grupal, hay que sumar fotografías de cada persona que se desea incorporar. Cada imagen debe tener buena definición y mostrar el cuerpo completo o, al menos, la mayor parte de la figura, para facilitar la integración dentro del pasillo.

Redes sociales como Instagram marcan el contenido creado con IA. (Foto: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)
Redes sociales como Instagram marcan el contenido creado con IA. (Foto: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

El prompt permite que la plataforma decida una disposición acorde con el número de participantes. Puede pedir que todos aparezcan juntos frente a la cámara, con una postura natural y sin modificar su vestimenta ni sus rasgos.

Antes de compartir la imagen en redes sociales como Instagram, es clave observar los rostros, las manos, las sombras, el tamaño de los cuerpos y la continuidad de la iluminación. Si alguno de esos elementos presenta errores, se puede generar una nueva versión con la misma instrucción o ajustar la foto de referencia.

La publicación en redes sociales debe identificarse como una creación hecha con inteligencia artificial. La imagen puede simular una foto de backstage con Don Omar, pero no acredita que la escena haya ocurrido ni que el artista haya participado en su producción.

Temas Relacionados

Don OmarFoto con Don OmarGeminiChatGPTPromptTecnología-noticiasLo último en tecnología

PUBLICIDAD

PUBLICIDAD

Últimas Noticias

Nueva York acusa a TikTok de haber simulado una herramienta de seguridad para menores

Documentos judiciales revelan que un empleado advirtió internamente sobre el engaño antes de que la empresa repitiera la prueba miles de veces

Nueva York acusa a TikTok de haber simulado una herramienta de seguridad para menores

SpaceX busca recaudar 40.000 millones de dólares para comprar chips de IA de Nvidia

La firma aeroespacial de Elon Musk negocia créditos bancarios y bonos para adquirir procesadores de última generación, con el objetivo de potenciar sus centros de datos en la Tierra y en el espacio

SpaceX busca recaudar 40.000 millones de dólares para comprar chips de IA de Nvidia

Forza Horizon 6 llega a PS5 el 26 de enero de 2027

El título tendrá más de 550 autos para coleccionar y personalizar en el lanzamiento, el total más alto de cualquier juego de Horizon

Forza Horizon 6 llega a PS5 el 26 de enero de 2027

Apple anuncia su evento Welcome Home: fecha, hora y todos los productos que podría presentar

El evento Welcome Home genera expectativas por la posible renovación de los equipos para el hogar inteligente de Apple

Apple anuncia su evento Welcome Home: fecha, hora y todos los productos que podría presentar

Papelera de WhatsApp: por qué se debe revisar todos los días para evitar problemas en el celular

La aplicación cuenta con una herramienta de administración de almacenamiento que permite identificar y eliminar videos, fotos y documentos pesados sin borrar chats

Papelera de WhatsApp: por qué se debe revisar todos los días para evitar problemas en el celular

DEPORTES

La decisión que tomó Julián Álvarez sobre su futuro tras la negociación trunca con el Barcelona

La decisión que tomó Julián Álvarez sobre su futuro tras la negociación trunca con el Barcelona

El mensaje de Daniel Osvaldo para Messi desde su internación: “Te voy a extrañar”

Un campeón del mundo criticó los formatos de los torneos del fútbol argentino: “Uno empieza a perder de a poco ese amor”

La decisión que tomó el presidente de Burkina Faso tras perder 7-0 ante Argentina: se arriesga a una sanción de la FIFA

El último mensaje de Messi tras su despedida de la Selección: el icónico festejo que imitó

TELESHOW

El particular mensaje de Luck Ra que reavivó la tensión con La Joaqui: “Esos ojos apagados”

El particular mensaje de Luck Ra que reavivó la tensión con La Joaqui: “Esos ojos apagados”

Las cenizas de Héctor Alterio serán trasladadas a Buenos Aires: "Vuelve a casa"

Chloe Bello confirmó que sus posteos apuntaban a Matías Martin: “Me pareció triste, era gente que yo respetaba”

Zaira Nara habló sobre su reconciliación con Jakob Von Plessen, el padre de sus hijos: “Fluyó”

Wanda Nara y Mauro Icardi están oficialmente divorciados: “Hay motivos para brindar”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Raúl Castro envía otra carta al ejército sin aparecer en público, en medio de la mayor presión judicial y económica de Washington en años

Raúl Castro envía otra carta al ejército sin aparecer en público, en medio de la mayor presión judicial y económica de Washington en años

La falta de lluvias golpea al café, el azúcar y el maní en Nicaragua

Daniel Noboa anunció una nueva reducción en los precios de las gasolinas y del diésel en Ecuador

El presidente Arévalo inauguró el encuentro Abrelatam con Datos y anunció que la Estrategia Nacional de Datos Abiertos comenzará a aplicarse en 2027

Honduras y Grecia abren un consulado honorario para impulsar comercio, turismo y cooperación portuaria