Crea tu propia foto con Don Omar como si estuvieras con él antes del show: sigue este prompt

La IA permite generar fotos con artistas pero siempre se debe aclarar que es una ilustración manipulada. (Foto: IA)

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Cualquier persona con un celular puede crear una foto en un pasillo de backstage junto a Don Omar a través de herramientas de inteligencia artificial (IA) como Gemini o ChatGPT.

Para hacerlo, solo hay que cargar una imagen de referencia del artista y otra fotografía propia de cuerpo completo, sumado a incorporar un prompt que defina la escena y limite las modificaciones de los rostros, la ropa y el ambiente.

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La clave está en pedir que la plataforma respete la imagen original del cantante y sume a la otra persona dentro del mismo corredor. El resultado puede mostrar a ambos caminando, posando o integrados en una foto grupal.

Se debe utilizar apps legales como ChatGPT o Gemini. (Fotocomposición Infobae)

Qué fotos hay que subir para generar la imagen con IA

El proceso comienza con la carga de la fotografía de Don Omar que funcionará como imagen maestra. En el ejemplo, el artista aparece de cuerpo completo en un pasillo de backstage, con camiseta negra, pantalón de cuero, tatuajes visibles y luces rectangulares sobre el techo.

Luego hay que incorporar una fotografía propia de cuerpo entero. La imagen debe mostrar con claridad el rostro, la ropa y la postura. Una foto con buena luz y fondo simple puede ayudar a que la herramienta recorte e integre mejor a la persona dentro de la escena.

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Cuál es el prompt completo para copiar y pegar en la IA

El prompt debe ponerse después de cargar la foto de Don Omar y la imagen propia. Está en inglés porque muchas plataformas interpretan con mayor precisión este tipo de instrucciones cuando se redactan en ese idioma:

“Use the first uploaded image as the master image and preserve it as closely as possible. Add the person or people from the additional uploaded reference photo(s) naturally into the same backstage hallway with the artist.

Do not recreate, reinterpret, beautify, or alter the artist. Preserve his face exactly as shown in the master image, including his facial features, facial proportions, skin tone, hairstyle, hairline, facial hair, expression, age, and overall likeness. His face and expression should remain unchanged and recognizable as the exact person shown in the original photograph.

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Así queda una representación hecha con IA de una persona con Don Omar. (Foto: Gemini)

Preserve the artist’s original body proportions, tattoos, black T-shirt, black leather pants, shoes, accessories, and overall appearance. Do not add, remove, redesign, or change any clothing, tattoos, jewelry, or accessories. His body must be repositioned only as naturally necessary to accommodate the added person or people and create a believable interaction.

Preserve the person or people from the additional reference photo(s) just as faithfully. Do not beautify, reshape, slim, enlarge, age, de-age, or alter their face, facial features, skin tone, hairstyle, body type, body proportions, clothing, shoes, jewelry, tattoos, makeup, or accessories. Keep their real appearance and outfit exactly as shown in their reference photo.

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Integrate everyone naturally into the scene as though they were genuinely photographed together backstage at the same moment. Choose a believable interaction and arrangement based on the number of people being added. They may be walking together or posing together, with natural interactions such as standing close, holding hands, or the artist placing an arm around someone when appropriate. Keep all hands, fingers, arms, legs, and physical contact anatomically correct and realistic.

En la imagen se pueden incluir otros artistas. (Foto: Gemini)

Keep the backstage hallway from the master image intact, including its walls, floor, ceiling, overhead lights, perspective, depth, and overall environment. Do not replace or redesign the location.

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Create a full-body composition, similar to the master image. Maintain the same realistic photographic quality, lighting, shadows, perspective, depth of field, skin texture, and backstage atmosphere of the original photograph. Match the added person or people to the existing light and environment so they look genuinely present in the original scene rather than composited into it.

The finished image should look like an authentic photograph taken backstage—not an AI-generated recreation. Prioritize preserving the exact appearance and identity of every person while making only necessary stylistic changes. Do not invent or add anything that is not supported by the uploaded reference images”.

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Cómo se hacer una imagen con varias personas

Para crear una foto grupal, hay que sumar fotografías de cada persona que se desea incorporar. Cada imagen debe tener buena definición y mostrar el cuerpo completo o, al menos, la mayor parte de la figura, para facilitar la integración dentro del pasillo.

Redes sociales como Instagram marcan el contenido creado con IA. (Foto: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

El prompt permite que la plataforma decida una disposición acorde con el número de participantes. Puede pedir que todos aparezcan juntos frente a la cámara, con una postura natural y sin modificar su vestimenta ni sus rasgos.

Antes de compartir la imagen en redes sociales como Instagram, es clave observar los rostros, las manos, las sombras, el tamaño de los cuerpos y la continuidad de la iluminación. Si alguno de esos elementos presenta errores, se puede generar una nueva versión con la misma instrucción o ajustar la foto de referencia.

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La publicación en redes sociales debe identificarse como una creación hecha con inteligencia artificial. La imagen puede simular una foto de backstage con Don Omar, pero no acredita que la escena haya ocurrido ni que el artista haya participado en su producción.