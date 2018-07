#transformationtuesday -303👇 down. From a size 28 to a 10. Last year 1/1/16 I set a New Years Resolution to lose weight. I was fedup with being a prisoner in my own body and at 25 years old 485lbs – I knew I had to fight for my life. I didn't have the funds for a personal trainer, meal plan, surgery, and I knew I had to find a lifestyle that I could stick too. I started counting calories, pushing myself doing cardio on the elliptical for just 5x a week, stopped drinking my calories, learned daily how to cook, started meal prepping, & focused on each day not how far I had to go. Before I knew it I had lost 303lbs and broke out of my prison. Dont wait for the New Year like I did – START TODAY! #weightloss #diet #losingweight #workout #exercise #beforeandafter #instafit #goals #lowcarb #health #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #extremeweightloss #transform #transformation #gym #plussize #weightlosstransformation #fit #fitness #fitfam #fitspo #motivation #fitnessmotivation #effyourbeautystandards #dietbet #weightlossjourney

