✨Stop wishing and start working out✨💪. . . I used to work out for body I thought looked best, but now I work out for the body and mindset that FEELS best. If you told me two years ago that, I would feel more confident and comfortable with myself at 5KGS heavier; I would have laughed at you and told you, you were crazy! . . Exercising has changed much more than my physical appearance. It has changed the way I perceive myself and the reason I continue to CREATE time to work out and eat well. I workout to reward my body and to take care of myself. I work out because it makes me feel strong and confident. I do not work out because I want to be a certain weight, or be a size 8 and there wasn’t a lightbulb moment that shifted my perspective. But, I can promise you, if you stay consistent with your workouts, you won’t only see physical change, but you’re entire focus will change and you will slowly but surely learn to love and appreciate yourself. ✨Each lifestyle decision adds up. Work towards making most of your decisions good ones. ✨Start working out today 👊 #transformationtuesday #screwthescale #activeliving

A post shared by Katie Scarlett Lolas (@lady.lolas) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT