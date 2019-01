It was a pleasure to meet with #Argentina’s Finance Minister @NicoDujovne and Central Bank Governor @GSandleris today. @Lipton_IMF and I reiterated the IMF’s strong support for Argentina’s economic reform plan. #wef19 https://t.co/Ex3sjPCreS pic.twitter.com/1dpVOAdXzB

— Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) 24 de enero de 2019