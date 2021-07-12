Press Statement on the Positions of Mr Nicolae VLAD and Dr Hasan AKKUS on the IWF Executive Board

After the publication of the ITA investigation report, Nicolae VLAD (ROU) and Dr Hasan AKKUS (TUR) have both stepped aside from their respective roles on the IWF Executive Board, pending completion of the processes related to the Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRVs) that have been asserted against them. In both cases, the ADRVs were asserted following a recent investigation by the International Testing Agency (ITA) that had been mandated by the IWF. Mr. Vlad also resigned from his position as Technical Delegate for Tokyo 2020. Neither will travel to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and their accreditations are being returned.

