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Estos son 100 juegos gratis en Steam y Epic Games que puedes jugar ya mismo

Entre los títulos más conocidos se encuentran Apex Legends, Warframe, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla, Fallout Shelter y Rocket League

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(Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
Si buscas juegos gratuitos para tu PC, puedes encontrarlos en plataformas como Steam y Epic Games. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)

Si quieres obtener juegos gratis para tu PC, tienes la posibilidad de acudir a Steam y a Epic Games. En estas plataformas, encontrarás más de 100 títulos disponibles de diversos géneros. Algunas de las opciones más populares son Apex Legends, Warframe, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla, Fallout Shelter y Rocket League.

Qué juegos gratis hay en Epic Games Store

  • Ruins of Tearlyn DEMO
  • Shroom Bound
  • Spray N’ Pray
  • Dead Rails
  • Neon Express
  • Pixel Gun 3D
  • Idle Guy
  • Tractor Racers
  • Super Meat Boy 3D Demo
  • Perceptum Demo
  • Trenches
  • Retired Steel
  • LetMeSee_Demo
  • ChromaGun 2 - Dye Hard Demo
  • Tractor Racers Demo
Epic Games Store es una tienda digital que compite directamente con Steam en el mercado de videojuegos para PC. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo
Epic Games Store es una tienda digital que compite directamente con Steam en el mercado de videojuegos para PC. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo
  • GRIMPS demo
  • Starmasons
  • Game of Thrones Winter is Coming
  • Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
  • Shattered Chess Demo
  • STALCRAFT: X
  • Go Ape Ship!
  • Free Recruit Pack (Emotes & Gestures)
  • Free PT Pack (Emotes & Gestures)
  • Windrose Demo
  • Boing! Demo
  • Defend The King
  • Crimson Oath Demo
  • Demo de acción táctica del pulpo Darwin’s Paradox!
  • Mad King Redemption Demo
  • Letherfall
  • TRIB3: Beta
  • Karthikeya: Wake Up To Reality
  • Mega Carrier Simulator Demo
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Chapter Voice Pack
  • GetHigh.EXE Demo
  • Incorporeal
  • The Silence After
  • Help Is On The Way
  • Ys X: Proud Nordics - Freebie Set
  • Vanished Puzzle Quest
Los usuarios pueden acceder gratis a este juego por tiempo limitado. (Epic Games)
La plataforma de Epic tiene una interfaz sencilla y permite a los usuarios reclamar y administrar sus juegos fácilmente. (Epic Games)
  • ARIE: Moonprayer Demo
  • Backrooms: Lost Signal Demo
  • SKYBLITZ Demo
  • Astro Burn Demo
  • Netherak Demons
  • Three Kingdoms Defense
  • Sunderfolk
  • Reconstruction of the church in Olszowka
  • PMR: Ford Falcon V8 2013
  • Don’t Mess With Erkuí (Demo Version)
  • TOMAK: Save the Earth Regeneration
  • Gilded Gloom
  • Kernel Hearts Demo
  • AI LIMIT Fragua de Guerra de Eirene
  • Steam to Teach Physics 101
  • Crime Boss: Rockay City Modkit - Beta abierta
  • Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
  • Chronicles of Tal’dun: the Remainder - Demo
  • Decentraland
  • Spellfarers
  • REMATCH - Nova Prime Outfit
  • HORDEKILL
Un hombre con auriculares juega en una configuración de PC con dos monitores y un teclado iluminado, con un letrero del logo de Epic Games Store en la pared.
Además de juegos propios como Fortnite, en Epic puedes encontrar éxitos de diferentes géneros y estudios. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
  • Wayfinder Mod Editor
  • Tukoni: Forest Keepers Demo
  • Warborne Above Ashes
  • Warzone
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 - Prueba
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Demo
  • skate.
  • Destiny Code Demo
  • The Last Caretaker Demo
  • Interrogator 2 Demo
  • Pazleum Demo
  • Train Sim World PC Editor (Beta)
  • Feverdream: Rainbow Chaser
  • Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers
  • Legends of Elysium
  • EA SPORTS FC 26 SHOWCASE
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Extreme Gear «Blue Star»
  • Oman Science 7
  • Bladesong Demo
  • Project Freefall
(Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
Steam es una de las plataformas de distribución digital de videojuegos más grandes y populares del mundo. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
  • Ember and Blade - Demo
  • Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
  • Operation:Tango - Friend Pass
  • Masks of the Void Infinity
  • Star Trek Online – Miniature Spore Relay Pack
  • The Four Kings Casino and Slots
  • Ire: A Prologue Demo
  • Eternal Strands
  • Amethyst Ambition Cowl Pack
  • Dremica
  • Byte Wars
  • Pro Basketball Manager 2026 DataEditor
  • Morimens
  • Where Winds Meet
  • ChronosWorlds
  • Rocket Bot Royale
  • Surviving Mars: Relaunched - Interplanetary Codex
MN Steam | Newsletter 800x450
Steam permite a los usuarios comprar, descargar y gestionar una extensa biblioteca de juegos para PC. (Steam)

Qué juegos gratis se encuentran en Steam

  • Arena Breakout Infinite
  • Worlds Beyond
  • Blue Archive
  • TMNT Arena
  • GeoGuessr Steam Edition
  • Eternal Return
  • Path of Exile: Mirage
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Brawlhalla
  • FC 24
  • The Finals
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  • Team Fortress 2
  • The Sims 4
  • Where Winds Meet
  • Bongo Cat
  • Heartopia
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Overwatch S1: Conquest
  • Warframe
Vista lateral de un hombre sonriendo y jugando un videojuego en un setup de tres monitores, con un gran logo iluminado de Steam en la pared de ladrillo.
Steam ofrece funciones sociales como chats, grupos, reseñas y logros dentro de la plataforma. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
  • VRChat
  • NARAKA: Bladepoint
  • Delta Force
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • PUBG Battlegrounds
  • Apex Legends
  • War Thunder
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Sky
  • Lost Ark
  • Guild Wars 2
  • Reverse: 1999
  • Dark and Darker
  • Pixel Worlds
  • Cell to Singularity
  • Revolution Idle
  • Unturned
  • Fishing Planet
  • KARDS
(Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
En Steam puedes encontrar tanto juegos gratuitos como títulos AAA y producciones independientes. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
  • My Singing Monsters
  • Palia
  • Enlisted: Hidden Threat
  • IdleOn - The Idle Game RPG
  • skate.
  • Fallout Shelter
  • My Hero Ultra Rumble
  • SMITE 2 Beta
  • Goose Goose Duck
  • Albion Online
  • World of Tanks
  • Once Human
  • StarCraft: Tempered Steel
  • Star Savior
  • Blood Strike
  • Russian Fishing
  • The First Descendant
  • Stumble Guys
  • EVE Online
  • Star Trek Online
  • Halo Infinite
  • Astrinova
  • Infinity Nikki
  • MapleStory x One Punch Man
  • Combat Master Season 5
  • Idle Slayer
  • Action Taimanin
  • World Sea Battle
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
  • Gacha Crush
  • One-Armed Robber
  • Throne and Liberty
  • Asphalt Legends
  • Conqueror’s Blade ECO
  • Marvel SNAP
  • Summoners War
  • DD Race Network
  • Rec Room
  • Heaven Burns Red
  • Banana
  • War of Dots
  • Business Tour
  • RR Racingroom
  • Soulmask
(Dota 2 / Counterstike)
En Steam puedes encontrar juegos populares como Dota 2 y Counterstike. (Dota 2 / Counterstike)
  • Shakes & Fidget
  • Predecessor
  • Monternis
  • Exilium 2
  • Battle Operation 2
  • Tap Ninja
  • Grand Chase
  • Fractals
  • Command & Conquer Generals Zero Hour
  • Upload Labs
  • Transformice
  • Mecha Break
  • Project: Playtime
  • RuneScape
  • Smite
  • Gogh

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