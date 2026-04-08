Estos son 100 juegos gratis en Steam y Epic Games que puedes jugar ya mismo

Si quieres obtener juegos gratis para tu PC, tienes la posibilidad de acudir a Steam y a Epic Games. En estas plataformas, encontrarás más de 100 títulos disponibles de diversos géneros. Algunas de las opciones más populares son Apex Legends, Warframe, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla, Fallout Shelter y Rocket League.
Qué juegos gratis hay en Epic Games Store
- Ruins of Tearlyn DEMO
- Shroom Bound
- Spray N’ Pray
- Dead Rails
- Neon Express
- Pixel Gun 3D
- Idle Guy
- Tractor Racers
- Super Meat Boy 3D Demo
- Perceptum Demo
- Trenches
- Retired Steel
- LetMeSee_Demo
- ChromaGun 2 - Dye Hard Demo
- Tractor Racers Demo
- GRIMPS demo
- Starmasons
- Game of Thrones Winter is Coming
- Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
- Shattered Chess Demo
- STALCRAFT: X
- Go Ape Ship!
- Free Recruit Pack (Emotes & Gestures)
- Free PT Pack (Emotes & Gestures)
- Windrose Demo
- Boing! Demo
- Defend The King
- Crimson Oath Demo
- Demo de acción táctica del pulpo Darwin’s Paradox!
- Mad King Redemption Demo
- Letherfall
- TRIB3: Beta
- Karthikeya: Wake Up To Reality
- Mega Carrier Simulator Demo
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 - Chapter Voice Pack
- GetHigh.EXE Demo
- Incorporeal
- The Silence After
- Help Is On The Way
- Ys X: Proud Nordics - Freebie Set
- Vanished Puzzle Quest
- ARIE: Moonprayer Demo
- Backrooms: Lost Signal Demo
- SKYBLITZ Demo
- Astro Burn Demo
- Netherak Demons
- Three Kingdoms Defense
- Sunderfolk
- Reconstruction of the church in Olszowka
- PMR: Ford Falcon V8 2013
- Don’t Mess With Erkuí (Demo Version)
- TOMAK: Save the Earth Regeneration
- Gilded Gloom
- Kernel Hearts Demo
- AI LIMIT Fragua de Guerra de Eirene
- Steam to Teach Physics 101
- Crime Boss: Rockay City Modkit - Beta abierta
- Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
- Chronicles of Tal’dun: the Remainder - Demo
- Decentraland
- Spellfarers
- REMATCH - Nova Prime Outfit
- HORDEKILL
- Wayfinder Mod Editor
- Tukoni: Forest Keepers Demo
- Warborne Above Ashes
- Warzone
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 - Prueba
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Demo
- skate.
- Destiny Code Demo
- The Last Caretaker Demo
- Interrogator 2 Demo
- Pazleum Demo
- Train Sim World PC Editor (Beta)
- Feverdream: Rainbow Chaser
- Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers
- Legends of Elysium
- EA SPORTS FC 26 SHOWCASE
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Extreme Gear «Blue Star»
- Oman Science 7
- Bladesong Demo
- Project Freefall
- Ember and Blade - Demo
- Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
- Operation:Tango - Friend Pass
- Masks of the Void Infinity
- Star Trek Online – Miniature Spore Relay Pack
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Ire: A Prologue Demo
- Eternal Strands
- Amethyst Ambition Cowl Pack
- Dremica
- Byte Wars
- Pro Basketball Manager 2026 DataEditor
- Morimens
- Where Winds Meet
- ChronosWorlds
- Rocket Bot Royale
- Surviving Mars: Relaunched - Interplanetary Codex
Qué juegos gratis se encuentran en Steam
- Arena Breakout Infinite
- Worlds Beyond
- Blue Archive
- TMNT Arena
- GeoGuessr Steam Edition
- Eternal Return
- Path of Exile: Mirage
- Wuthering Waves
- Brawlhalla
- FC 24
- The Finals
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Team Fortress 2
- The Sims 4
- Where Winds Meet
- Bongo Cat
- Heartopia
- Marvel Rivals
- Overwatch S1: Conquest
- Warframe
- VRChat
- NARAKA: Bladepoint
- Delta Force
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- PUBG Battlegrounds
- Apex Legends
- War Thunder
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Sky
- Lost Ark
- Guild Wars 2
- Reverse: 1999
- Dark and Darker
- Pixel Worlds
- Cell to Singularity
- Revolution Idle
- Unturned
- Fishing Planet
- KARDS
- My Singing Monsters
- Palia
- Enlisted: Hidden Threat
- IdleOn - The Idle Game RPG
- skate.
- Fallout Shelter
- My Hero Ultra Rumble
- SMITE 2 Beta
- Goose Goose Duck
- Albion Online
- World of Tanks
- Once Human
- StarCraft: Tempered Steel
- Star Savior
- Blood Strike
- Russian Fishing
- The First Descendant
- Stumble Guys
- EVE Online
- Star Trek Online
- Halo Infinite
- Astrinova
- Infinity Nikki
- MapleStory x One Punch Man
- Combat Master Season 5
- Idle Slayer
- Action Taimanin
- World Sea Battle
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links
- Gacha Crush
- One-Armed Robber
- Throne and Liberty
- Asphalt Legends
- Conqueror’s Blade ECO
- Marvel SNAP
- Summoners War
- DD Race Network
- Rec Room
- Heaven Burns Red
- Banana
- War of Dots
- Business Tour
- RR Racingroom
- Soulmask
- Shakes & Fidget
- Predecessor
- Monternis
- Exilium 2
- Battle Operation 2
- Tap Ninja
- Grand Chase
- Fractals
- Command & Conquer Generals Zero Hour
- Upload Labs
- Transformice
- Mecha Break
- Project: Playtime
- RuneScape
- Smite
- Gogh