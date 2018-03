Trying my best to get back to unassisted walking. But you gotta crawl before you can walk. These 2 surgeries in the past 4 weeks have taken a toll on my body. But I’m a fighter that don’t believe in losing. You just have to take these setbacks to war, a war that you fight until you win, no matter how long it takes to win.

A post shared by Ronnie Coleman (@ronniecoleman8) on Mar 15, 2018 at 8:33pm PDT