Atletico Madrid was saved twice in a row: Gündogan failed to score for Manchester City in Champions League

Atlético Madrid vs Manchester City: Midfielder İlkay Gündoğan failed to convert twice in a row the first goal of the 'Citizens' in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the 2022 Champions League on Wednesday, April 13, which was played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Spain.

Within 30 minutes of the first half, Atlético Madrid suffered Manchester City's clothed offense from one side to the other and with a series of rebounds that they managed to defend effectively and fortunately.

The City attacker Riyad Mahrez gave a precise pass in depth for Kyle Walker as he reached the baseline he managed to pull out a ground cross that ended up at the end of the box for the arrival of Philip Foden.

Foden controlled and gave up for teammate İlkay Gündogan who shot and crashed the football into the right post of Atletico Madrid's goal. The rebound was left to head again and Felipe came in, who rejected the danger.

Atlético Madrid faced Manchester City for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals

Atlético Madrid was part of Group B of the Champions League group stage together with Liverpool, Porto and Milan. The 'Colchoneros' qualified for the direct elimination phase from second place in the series. Diego Simeone's team eliminated Manchester United in the round of 16 with an overall score in favor of 2-1 after a draw and a victory by the slightest difference.

For its part, Manchester City reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating Sporting Lisbon. The 'Citizens' won the qualifying round and were first in Group A alongside PSG, Leipzig and Bruges.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone lined up with Jan Oblak, Stefan Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Renan Lodi, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Antoine Griezmann and João Felix.

Manchester City strategist Pepe Guardila trained with Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, İlkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Philip Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

