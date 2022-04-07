Minister Alejandro Salas: “President Castillo is not going to resign”

The crises exacerbated during the demonstrations caused by the price hike in various products has forced political actors to study various solutions. Since the opposition in Congress, the proposal to the president has been repeated Pedro Castillo who he resigned from office with the purported purpose of generating greater stability in the country. Although it has been an idea that has been expressed on several occasions, the Executive has pointed out that it would not be part of the plans of the head of state.

The Minister of Culture, Alejandro Salas, one of the representatives of the cabinet Aníbal Torres, who came to Huancayo to participate in the dialogue tables, was in charge of reporting that the president has not considered taking a step aside as former President Kuzcinsky did in March of 2018. “No way (he won't give up). President Castillo is solid, President Castillo has the strength of democracy, he has the strength of a process that elected him as president because the country did not want the other option,” the minister said.

Regarding the anti-government demonstrations held on April 5 in the historic center of Lima, Salas regretted that racist expressions against the president were part of the harangues repeated at the protest. “Nothing justifies racism, nothing justifies discrimination, nothing justifies mistreatment,” said the head of Culture.

Daniel Salaverry ha sido nombrado consejero presidencial. | Foto: Andina

Through the controversial presidential adviser, Daniel Salaverry, it was once again confirmed that Pedro Castillo has no intention of resigning from the presidency of the republic. “Any possibility that the president will make such a decision (to resign from office) is ruled out. Quite the opposite: the president is now focused on evaluating his ministers and making the changes that are required,” said the former congressman Fujimorist.

NEW ATTEMPT

Since Congress, attempts have been made twice to remove President Castillo. At first, the motion was not debated because it did not have the necessary votes to reach that stage. However, the motion tabled in March got the president to go to the Chamber, but he did not get the 87 votes needed to get him out. This time, Avanza País congresswoman Rosselli Amuruz filed a motion urging President Pedro Castillo to present his “resignation irrevocable” immediately “for the moral good of the nation”.

According to the document presented, “it is demonstrating total inefficiency and irresponsibility in the affairs of State, leading us to stagflation in a short time”. It also highlights the existence of “various omissions that threaten the national economy, employment, national unity, the country's agriculture in a very serious situation, together with strikes by important unions of various economic activities”.

Amuruz also criticized the measure imposed earlier this week to immobilize the population of Lima and Callao for a day, noting that the decision “caused greater chaos, with markets, shops, shops completely closed, harming the population that earns their daily livelihoods to survive, thus demonstrating disdain against the country, causing losses exceeding one billion soles”.

The document is only intended to “urge” President Castillo to submit his irrevocable resignation from the office of president. In other words, it serves as a communiqué that expresses the feeling of national representation, but which does not need to be answered or complied with by the head of state.

