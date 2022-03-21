Carlos Barraza responds to Vanessa López, who reminded him that he had two daughters and not one: “To love one more than the other would be abominable”

Carlos Barraza was asked by America Hoy hosts about his former partner Vanessa Lopez, who reminded him that he has two daughters, not just one. This after Gaela Barraza won the crown at Miss Peru La Pre. Although he was quite uncomfortable about the consultation, the artist clarified that he has no preference for any of his little ones, and just that someone believes it is abominable.

“It's no secret to anyone that I have two daughters and my two daughters I love them equally... Loving one daughter more than another would be abominable, impossible in my case. I love both my daughters equally. Unfortunately, they are many years apart, Gaela is 14 and Emiliana is 2, but that does not mean that I don't want Emiliana , who is such a baby and who is identical to us, it is the copy of my mother, of her grandmother, for me to have a preference with her. I would never have a preference for one or the other,” said the singer.

It also responded to Vanessa's claim, who says she is not picking up her daughter or spending time on her. “There are things that you don't know, that I don't have to tell the public either, but what I can tell you is that last week I was admitted to the clinic for an emergency, I have a reserved diagnosis... I put that in my networks, but I didn't do it to say that that's why I don't see my daughter,” he explained.

WHAT DID VANESSA LOPEZ SAY?

A few days ago, Vanessa López lashed out at Carlos Barraza through her social media. Here the young woman made an unexpected comment about the coronation of Gaela Barraza at Miss Peru La Pre.

“All cute, all beautiful, but I remind you that you have two daughters, not just one. The one you don't pick up or visit two weeks ago because you always stop 'sick'. Why then the demand for visits? If you keep breaking the schedule,” Lopez said.

CARLOS BARRAZA DEFENDS HIS DAUGHTER GAELA FROM CRITICISM

Carlos' Tomate 'Barraza took a face for his daughter Gaela Barraza after her controversial coronation at Miss Peru La Pre with Kyara Villanella and Alondra Huárac, daughters of Keiko Fujimori and Nilver Huarac, respectively.

The singer performed on the set of En boca de todos a few days ago, and did not hesitate to comment on the constant criticism received by the so-called 'daughters of the famous' and the allegations of alleged favoritism by some former candidates.

This is where Tula Rodríguez began by asking the singer: “Don't you think it's a lot of coincidence that of the four winners, three are from the parents that the public knows? ”

Faced with this, the salsa man assured that he too has asked himself the same question, but it would all be a simple coincidence because the winners also have enough talent to represent Peru in beauty contests.

“Just as you asked me that question, I myself have asked it to myself. It's a great coincidence (...) If you add to that the added value of beauty that the 3 have, what is the problem? if all three of them are beautiful, they are extroverted, they speak well, they are well educated, then what are we talking about”, he said.

Finally, she said that her 14-year-old firstborn has been to other modeling academies to prepare for and enter Miss Peru La Pre. In addition, he made it clear that criticism does not affect him, but that his daughter does and asked that they stop offending her.

“Tell me what you want, I don't have any problems and I'm bathed in oil, but with my daughter and the other girls don't get involved (...) Girls don't have to give up. It's a matter of learning, ” she said very firmly.

