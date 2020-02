View this post on Instagram

The 90th edition of the GIMS, which was supposed to welcome the media from next Monday and the general public from 5 to 15 March 2020, will now finally not take place. This is an injonction of the Federal Council of 28 February 2020 that no events with more than 1,000 people are allowed to take place until 15 March 2020. – 🔗 visit the link in our bio for full details.