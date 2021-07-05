AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Lunes 5 de Julio de 2021
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Articles

#ICYMI: Inside the Tokyo 2020 Village; New FINA President Charts Course; Paris 2024 Air Taxi

#ICYMI -- In Case You Missed It ... Sometimes the best stories don\'t get the attention we think they deserve.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

#ICYMI -- In Case You Missed It ... Sometimes the best stories don't get the attention we think they deserve. Here are our staff picks for articles this week they really want you to know about..

Inside the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Village

(ATR) Around the Rings was on location for Tokyo 2020’s official unveiling of the Paralympic Village as a press tour of around 170 members of the media was granted exclusive access.

Olympic Village plaza (ATR)
Media assembled outside the Olympic Plaza along the Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games truly felt imminent as Japanese and international media poured into the Plaza to start the tour amid a backdrop of a handful of anti-Olympics protesters which did little to deter the general feeling of enthusiasm.

Media used the hand sanitizer provided by officials before providing a health form and checking in to pick up their pass for the day in a typically fluid process.

The Olympic Plaza is a central hub for athletes and will have amenities such as a goods store, café, and post office which will support athletes during their stay during the Games. The Village Plaza will also be the venue for the team welcome ceremonies.

After the Games, the Village Plaza will be dismantled, and the timber will be returned to the municipalities that donated it for re-use in local facilities that will help to commemorate the Games - for example, public benches or parts of school buildings.

Click here for the rest of the story.

New FINA President Promises Change

(ATR) Newly elected FINA president Husain Al-Musallam promises transparency that hasn’t existed previously, greater engagement with athletes, and frequent availability to the media under his leadership.

New FINA president Husain Al Musallam (ATR)
“I can tell you FINA will change its communication with all journalists and FINA will move forward to be more transparent in every area and every work of FINA,” Al-Musallam informed journalists.

Al-Musallam, 61, makes the step up from FINA vice president having served under former president Julio Maglione. The Kuwaiti-born Aquatics president – who ran unopposed and was elected at a general congress in Doha on June 5 – brings a wealth of experience within the federation having been elected to the FINA Bureau in 1996.

He addressed media for nearly 40 minutes spanning a wide array of topics and issues during a virtual news conference on Thursday.

Al-Musallam vows closer communication and cooperation with the sport’s athletes, as well as organizers of events, including the International Swimming League (ISL), despite a pending lawsuit between the two bodies.

Click here for the rest of the story.

Paris 2024 Air Taxi Flies in France

(ATR) German company Volocopter's electric air taxi goes airborne in Paris with a goal to being fully operational and in service for Paris 2024.

Volocopter's VoloCity model (Volocopter)
“The first flight today in Paris highlights Volocopter’s commitment to bring air taxi services to this region in time for the 2024 Olympic Games,” says Florian Reuter, Volocopter CEO. “The alliance of the Paris region, Groupe ADP, and RATP Groupe and their intent to bring electric air taxis to France is a stellar example of the collaborative approach we see to be the most successful for adding this exciting category of mobility to cities globally.”

Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is also part of the infrastructure concept for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. as part of the Paris Air Forum, the UAM pioneer flew its Volocopter 2X, an electric-powered vertical take-off (eVTOL) aircraft at Le Bourget Airport on Monday.

The remote-controlled flight lasted three minutes. It was the first public flight of an electric air taxi in France. This gave visitors a realistic picture of how an air taxi flies, looks and sounds. The Volocopter 2X flew a 500 meter route at a speed of up to 30 km/h and a height of 30 meters along the Le Bourget airfield.

Click here for the rest of the story.

For general comments or questions, click here.

Your best source of news about the Olympics is AroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRTokyo 2020OlympicsParalympicsVillageParis 2024volocopterair taxiflightal MusallamFINAswimmingISLwater polo

Últimas Noticias

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Tras la decisión de no competir en CABA, la titular del PRO, junto a Alfredo Cornejo y Maximiliano Ferraro, encabeza las negociaciones en los distritos en donde no hay acuerdo para presentar una lista de unidad en las próximas elecciones legislativas

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

No está definido el formato, puede ser un bono pero también algún otro instrumento para compensar los aumentos de precios

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

Será el 9 de julio a las 10hs en la ciudad bonaerense de San Nicolás, organizada por productores autoconvocados. La Mesa de Enlace confirmó su presencia

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

El combinado germano apeló a los recursos del histórico animé para dar a conocer al plantel que participará del torneo en la capital japonesa. Las imágenes

La mujer detenida por destrozar una camioneta con un matafuego quedó libre: investigan la trama detrás del ataque de furia

Jésica Martínez, de 37 años, rompió a golpes la camioneta de alta gama de un abogado penalista de Santa Fe, que luego fue encontrado inconsciente en su departamento. La Justicia busca determinar qué ocurrió antes del ataque al vehículo
 MAS NOTICIAS

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Despejada la interna porteña, Juntos por el Cambio armó una mesa política para cerrar las listas de todo el país: el nuevo rol de Patricia Bullrich

Bono para jubilados: el Gobierno prepara una compensación por el retraso de los haberes frente a la inflación

El campo prepara una marcha multitudinaria para el viernes y pide que no vayan políticos

La mujer detenida por destrozar una camioneta con un matafuego quedó libre: investigan la trama detrás del ataque de furia

Procesaron a Nicolás Ducoté, ex intendente macrista de Pilar, por un caso de corrupción

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

Polémica en el Reino Unido por el costo y el diseño del “nuevo” logo de la BBC

“La gente me va a mantener su apoyo”: despreocupa a AMLO revocación de mandato

La policía española interroga a 13 personas involucradas con el asesinato homofóbico de Samuel Luiz Muñiz

“¿Qué no se pudieron esperar?”: AMLO criticó la demolición del complejo Champlain en Miami

“Grotescas simulaciones”: Fernández de Cevallos criticó las consultas de AMLO

TELESHOW

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

Seguidores de YosStop juntan casi 50,000 firmas por su liberación: está acusada de pornografía infantil

José Manuel Zamacona murió de COVID-19 a pesar de estar completamente vacunado

Así fueron los últimos días de José Manuel Zamacona: “Comenzó como una gripita”

Murió Marta, la mamá de Ricardo Fort

“Parezco un monstruo”: el drama de Katie Price, la ex modelo que se sometió a cinco cirugías estéticas

DEPORTES

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Como Oliver y Benji, pero en la vida real: la impactante presentación de la selección alemana para los Juegos Olímpicos de Tokio

Antoine Griezmann, la alternativa que baraja el Manchester City que puede contribuir a la renovación de Lionel Messi en Barcelona

Leo Borg debuta en Wimbledon: el hijo de la leyenda del tenis que tuvo un paso por el cine y busca continuar el legado de su padre

Roger Federer confirmó su presencia en Tokio y disputará por quinta vez los Juegos Olímpicos

Con dudas en todas las líneas, Argentina se prepara para enfrentar a Colombia: los 4 cambios que podría hacer Scaloni