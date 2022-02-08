Oscar 2022: conoce a todos los nominados

Imagen de archivo de una estatuilla del Oscar en exhibición durante una proyección de los premios Oscar en París, Francia. 26 de abril, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS/Archivo

Este martes 8 de febrero, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista de nominados completa para la 94° entrega de los Premios Oscar, que este año tendrá lugar un poco más tarde lo acostumbrado, el 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. Inicialmente, la ceremonia estaba programada para el 27 de este mes, sin embargo, debido al aumento de los casos de COVID-19, se decidió posponerla para el siguiente mes.

La actriz Tracy Ellis Ross y el comediante Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de anunciar a los nominados en las diferentes categorías mediante una transmisión online. Los Premios de la Academia cuentan con un total de 23 categorías. Este año la película que se ha llevado la mayor cantidad de nominaciones es “The Power of the Dog” (El Poder del Perro), al encontrarse en 12 categorías, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor.

Si quieres conoce a todos los nominados los premios de este año, continúa leyendo la siguiente nota.

Mejor película

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

Belfast

CODA

Don’t look up (No miren arriba)

Drive My Car

Dune (Duna)

King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)

West Side Story

Mejor director

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive my Car

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Steven Spielberg - West Side Story

Mejor actor

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Andrew Garfield - Tick, tick... Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Taye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Madres paralelas

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

Mejor película internacional

Drive my Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Mejor diseño de producción

The Power of the Dog

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

The Power of the Dog

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Tragegy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Mejor cortometraje documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor canción original

Be alive - King Richard

Dos oruguitas - Encanto

Down to joy - Belfast

No Time to Die - No Time to Die

Somehow you do - Four Good Days

Mejor largometraje animado

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya y el último dragón

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor montaje

Don’t look up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, tick... Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Mejor banda sonora original

The Power of the Dog

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Madres paralelas

Mejor sonido

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

West Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of The Dog

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench - West Side Story

Ariana DeBose - Belfast

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor guion original

Belfast

Don’t look up

El método Williams

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado

The Power of the Dog

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daugher

Mejor banda sonora original

The Power of the Dog

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

NOVEDADES

Debido a la gran baja de audiencia que tuvo la ceremonia el año pasado, celebrada sin público a fines de abril debido a la pandemia por coronavirus, los índices de sintonía es uno de los temas que más preocupa a la Academia, ya que, en general, la cantidad de personas que sintonizan los premios ha estado en descenso a medida que pasan los años.

Por eso, la Academia se encuentra evaluando nuevas formas de que la sintonía de este año demuestre un alza. Una de ellas, es que en la ceremonia de fines de marzo habrá un presentador, esto es algo que no ocurría desde el 2018, sin embargo, puede ser una buena estrategia para atraer al público. Si bien todavía no se sabe quién será, ni se conocen más detalles sobre el espectáculo, todo se dará a conocer en la siguientes semanas.

