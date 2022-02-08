Oscar 2022: conoce a todos los nominados

Este martes 8 de febrero, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer la lista de nominados completa para la 94° entrega de los Premios Oscar, que este año tendrá lugar un poco más tarde lo acostumbrado, el 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles. Inicialmente, la ceremonia estaba programada para el 27 de este mes, sin embargo, debido al aumento de los casos de COVID-19, se decidió posponerla para el siguiente mes.
La actriz Tracy Ellis Ross y el comediante Leslie Jordan fueron los encargados de anunciar a los nominados en las diferentes categorías mediante una transmisión online. Los Premios de la Academia cuentan con un total de 23 categorías. Este año la película que se ha llevado la mayor cantidad de nominaciones es “The Power of the Dog” (El Poder del Perro), al encontrarse en 12 categorías, entre ellas Mejor Película, Mejor Director y Mejor Actor.
Si quieres conoce a todos los nominados los premios de este año, continúa leyendo la siguiente nota.
Mejor película
The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)
Belfast
CODA
Don’t look up (No miren arriba)
Drive My Car
Dune (Duna)
King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)
West Side Story
Mejor director
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive my Car
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Mejor actor
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Andrew Garfield - Tick, tick... Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Taye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz - Madres paralelas
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Mejor película internacional
Drive my Car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)
Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
The Power of the Dog
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
The Power of the Dog
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Tragegy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción original
Be alive - King Richard
Dos oruguitas - Encanto
Down to joy - Belfast
No Time to Die - No Time to Die
Somehow you do - Four Good Days
Mejor largometraje animado
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya y el último dragón
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
Don’t look up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, tick... Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Mejor banda sonora original
The Power of the Dog
Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
Mejor sonido
The Power of the Dog
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
West Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Mejor actriz de reparto
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of The Dog
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench - West Side Story
Ariana DeBose - Belfast
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The dress
The long goodbye
On my mind
Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Mejor guion original
Belfast
Don’t look up
El método Williams
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Mejor guion adaptado
The Power of the Dog
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daugher
Mejor banda sonora original
The Power of the Dog
Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
NOVEDADES
Debido a la gran baja de audiencia que tuvo la ceremonia el año pasado, celebrada sin público a fines de abril debido a la pandemia por coronavirus, los índices de sintonía es uno de los temas que más preocupa a la Academia, ya que, en general, la cantidad de personas que sintonizan los premios ha estado en descenso a medida que pasan los años.
Por eso, la Academia se encuentra evaluando nuevas formas de que la sintonía de este año demuestre un alza. Una de ellas, es que en la ceremonia de fines de marzo habrá un presentador, esto es algo que no ocurría desde el 2018, sin embargo, puede ser una buena estrategia para atraer al público. Si bien todavía no se sabe quién será, ni se conocen más detalles sobre el espectáculo, todo se dará a conocer en la siguientes semanas.
SEGUIR LEYENDO