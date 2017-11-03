Su nombre es Secret y sin dudas este habilidoso can logró conquistar el amor de las redes sociales en poco tiempo tras sus sorprendentes videos publicados en Instagram. Sus cualidades son múltiples, desde pintura profesional hasta clases de yoga.
Las habilidades de los pastores australianos son conocidas por el común denominador de la gente. Su inteligencia es sin lugar a dudas una de sus mayores cualidades y este ejemplar de tan solo 2 años de edad claramente lo demostró al mundo entero. Literalmente esta perra puede hacer todos los trucos del mundo.
Su dueña, una estudiante de 16 años de edad llamada Mary, supo enseñarle desde muy chica todas las habilidades que hoy demuestra y enamora a las redes. Actualmente tiene una cuenta en Instagram con más de 241 mil seguidores. A continuación algunos de los videos más vistos y que demuestran sus múltiples habilidades.
La música suele ser uno de sus mayores talentos, desde percusión hasta la lectura de complejas partituras.
Here’s a clip of my little goofball learning to drum with me this afternoon!😊❤😂 As you can see behind us, our family just got a big electric drum set so hopefully we can work up to drumming on that! 😄 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @marvelous_marble_ @bluebearaussie @lilly.the.aussie

Some piano after our hike today😊 My awesome best friend suggested I teach her to flip the piano sheet pages, so we’ve been working on it, and just started putting it together with some playing😄❤ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @sassyandsila @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie

El yoga es una de las actividades que más disfruta junto a su dueña. Realiza múltiples posturas luego de largas jornadas artísticas para encontrar el eje y bienestar interior.
Did a little two person doga this morning😊💕The second position has taken so much time for her to slowly build up the balance and strength she currently has for it❤ I love doing two person doga so much, we really have to work together to balance😊💖 It was a great warm up for a full day of hiking and a long evening of agility classes😄 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @bluebearaussie @lilly.the.aussie

Doing some doga exercises that use our exercise balls!😊💗 I couldn’t think of any new doga to teach her, so I decided to see what I could teach her using these!😃 Secret just adores these balls, she could play the game where we roll it back and forth to each other all day!😂💕 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @bluebearaussie @marvelous_marble_

Últimamente se inició en el baile, especialmente en la disciplina conocida como ballet. Sus suaves movimientos no dejan de enamorar a sus seguidores.
Back paw cross paws😊❤ I get so crazy proud of Secret every time we work on this, it has easily taken the longest of any trick we have attempted so far for her to get the hang of, we have been working on it on and off for months now to get to this point😅😊💕 I really did not expect her to be able to do this when we first started trying, it is obviously a hard one for her to do physically, and she had to learn a lot of new balance. We’re working on doing this with her front paws on my hands instead of the pole eventually😊💖 ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie

Pero no todo es arte para Secret: deportes de riesgo y acrobacias varias son otras de sus habilidades que más disfruta.
Practicing trust falls!😊❤ Secret is sooo enthusiast about this trick😂 She loved doing it ground level so much I thought I’d add cushions and see if she trusted me falling higher up😄 I added height very slowly and it took a lot of small steps and patience, but it was a ton of fun to learn and do! It makes me so happy to know she trusts me to catch her❤ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @lilly.the.aussie @bluebearaussie

Sin dudas siempre hay un lugar en su ocupada agenda diaria para complacer y cuidar de su adorada ama. Mientras que esta practica sus ejercicios de piano, Secret no duda en auxiliarla en lo que puede, complacerla es algo que le fascina hacer.
I set up the camera in the kitchen to try and capture what she’s been doing all week, and I did😂 As you can see, she’s just wandering randomly around and all the sudden decides to bring me a drink without me asking, she’s been doing it all week, she did it again about half an hour later than this, and since she had taken all the sodas out previously, she actually brought me a jar of relish😂 She does it especially when I am doing something like playing the piano or studying, basically whenever I’m not paying attention to her😂❤ ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Follow my Pawtners @borderaussiebodey @lilly.the.aussie @sassyandsila @bluebearaussie

Se trata de uno de los perros más educados que cualquier persona quisiera tener. Ella ayuda con los quehaceres de la casa, desde recoger basura del piso, aspirar la alfombra hasta colaborar con la barrida diaria del hogar.
Secret es el perro ideal que todos quieren tener, pero sus habilidades las logró desarrollar en base al amor brindado por su dueña Mary, un vínculo de dos seres que continuará desarrollándose en base a la colaboración y la estrecha amistad gestada entre ambas.
