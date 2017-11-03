Su nombre es Secret y se lo conoce en las redes por su capacidad de realizar múltiples e infinitas acrobacias
Su nombre es Secret y se lo conoce en las redes por su capacidad de realizar múltiples e infinitas acrobacias

Su nombre es Secret y sin dudas este habilidoso can logró conquistar el amor de las redes sociales en poco tiempo tras sus sorprendentes videos publicados en Instagram. Sus cualidades son múltiples, desde pintura profesional hasta clases de yoga.

Las habilidades de los pastores australianos son conocidas por el común denominador de la gente. Su inteligencia es sin lugar a dudas una de sus mayores cualidades y este ejemplar de tan solo 2 años de edad claramente lo demostró al mundo entero. Literalmente esta perra puede hacer todos los trucos del mundo.

Su dueña, una estudiante de 16 años de edad llamada Mary, supo enseñarle desde muy chica todas las habilidades que hoy demuestra y enamora a las redes. Actualmente tiene una cuenta en Instagram con más de 241 mil seguidores. A continuación algunos de los videos más vistos y que demuestran sus múltiples habilidades.

La música suele ser uno de sus mayores talentos, desde percusión hasta la lectura de complejas partituras.

El yoga es una de las actividades que más disfruta junto a su dueña. Realiza múltiples posturas luego de largas jornadas artísticas para encontrar el eje y bienestar interior.

Últimamente se inició en el baile, especialmente en la disciplina conocida como ballet. Sus suaves movimientos no dejan de enamorar a sus seguidores.

Pero no todo es arte para Secret: deportes de riesgo y acrobacias varias son otras de sus habilidades que más disfruta.

Sin dudas siempre hay un lugar en su ocupada agenda diaria para complacer y cuidar de su adorada ama. Mientras que esta practica sus ejercicios de piano, Secret no duda en auxiliarla en lo que puede, complacerla es algo que le fascina hacer.

Se trata de uno de los perros más educados que cualquier persona quisiera tener. Ella ayuda con los quehaceres de la casa, desde recoger basura del piso, aspirar la alfombra hasta colaborar con la barrida diaria del hogar.

Secret es el perro ideal que todos quieren tener, pero sus habilidades las logró desarrollar en base al amor brindado por su dueña Mary, un vínculo de dos seres que continuará desarrollándose en base a la colaboración y la estrecha amistad gestada entre ambas.

LEA MÁS:

Ni famosos, ni ricos: un perro ganó el premio al disfraz más original de Halloween

Azuki, el erizo que enternece las redes con sus adorables fotos y videos

Mochi, la perra con la lengua más larga del mundo