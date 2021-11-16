The Game Awards 2021: Deathloop lidera la lista de nominaciones a los premios del mundo gamer

El próximo 10 de diciembre se va a celebrar una nueva noche de The Game Awards desde el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles y hoy se dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados con lo mejor que dio el gaming este año. Por supuesto, con la lista completa también llegó la indignación de muchos, especialmente por las pocas menciones a Returnal y Forza Horizon 5 y la ausencia de títulos indie en la categoría más importante.
Este año la categoría más importante, Juego del año, se va a disputar entre los seis títulos que encabezaron la elección: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda), It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA), Metroid Dream (Mercury Steam/Nintendo), Psychonauts 2 (Double FIne/Xbox Game Studios), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE), y Resident Evil Village (Capcom).
Aunque los videojuegos son los grandes protagonistas, los esports y los streamers no se quedan afuera de esta premiación. En la categoría que reconoce a los creadores de contenido, hay tres nombres que van a ser más que reconocibles para las audiencias hispanas y de Sudamérica: Ibai, TheGrefg y Gaules van a competir para quedarse con la estatuilla.
Por el lado de los esports, Call of Duty (Activision), CS:GO (Valve), DOTA2 (Valve), League of Legends (Riot Games) y Valorant (Riot Games) van a buscar posicionarse como el mejor juego. Además, cinco jugadores profesionales van a poder quedarse con el premio al mejor atleta de esports: Chris “Simp” Lehr, Heo “ShowMaker” Su, Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev y Tyson “TenZ” Ngo.
Además, cinco grandes eventos que ocurrieron durante el último año van a tratar de coronarse como el mejor de la premiación: 2021 League of Legends World Championship, PGL Major Stockholm 2021, PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020, The International 2021 y Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters.
Después de un 2020 con un evento virtual, este año The Game Awards va a volver al formato presencial, con una ceremonia que se va a realizar en el Microsoft Theater. La edición anterior marcó un record de 83 millones de livestreams, lo que representó un crecimiento del 84% con respecto al año anterior. Aunque el 2020 representó un momento excepcional en toda la industria del gaming gracias a las grandes audiencias, es esperable que este año haya también un gran público siguiendo la premiación.
En la edición 2021, la unión Xbox Game Studios/Bethesda logró el mayor número de nominaciones (20 en total), seguido por Sony con 11, y SQUARE ENIX y Electronic Arts con 10 cada uno. De esta forma, así quedó la lista completa de nominados a The Game Awards 2021:
JUEGO DEL AÑO
Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)
It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)
Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO (Ongoing)
Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
MEJOR INDIE
12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)
Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)
Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)
MEJOR DEBUT INDIE
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)
The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)
The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)
Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)
MEJOR NARRATIVA
Deathloop
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)
Psychonauts 2
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE
Deathloop
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Artful Escape
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk)
Deathloop (Tom Salta)
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)
The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)
MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
MEJOR ACTUACION
Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors
Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6
Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop
Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village
Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop
JUEGO PARA EL IMPACTO
Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)
Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
Life is Strange: True Colors
No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
MEJOR SOPORTE DE LA COMUNIDAD
Apex Legends
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
FINAL FANTASY XIV Online
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
MEJOR JUEGO MOBILE
Fantasian (Mistwalker)
Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)
League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)
MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR
Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)
Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)
Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN
Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)
Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)
Deathloop
Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)
Returnal
MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Resident Evil Village
MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL
Cyberpunk 2077
Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)
Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)
Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)
Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR
It Takes Two
Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)
New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)
MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS
F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 5
Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)
MEJOR SIMULADOR/JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA
Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)
Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)
MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR
Back 4 Blood
It Takes Two
Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)
Monster Hunter Rise
New World (Amazon Games)
Valheim
JUEGO MÁS ANTICIPADO
Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
Secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD
Far Cry 6
Forza Horizon 5
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO
Dream
Fuslie
Gaules
Ibai
TheGrefg
MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS
Call of Duty (Activision)
CS:GO (Valve)
DOTA2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Valorant (Riot Games)
MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS
Chris “Simp” Lehr
Heo “ShowMaker” Su
Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev
Tyson “TenZ” Ngo
MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS
Atlanta FaZe (COD)
DWG KIA (LOL)
Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
Sentinels (Valorant)
Team Spirit (DOTA2)
MEJOR COACH DE ESPORTS
Airat “Silent” Gaziev
Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov
Andrii “B1ad3″ Horodenskyi
James “Crowder” Crowder
Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun
MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS
2021 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
The International 2021
Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
