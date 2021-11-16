The Game Awards 2021: Deathloop lidera la lista de nominaciones a los premios del mundo gamer

El próximo 10 de diciembre se va a celebrar una nueva noche de The Game Awards desde el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles y hoy se dio a conocer la lista completa de nominados con lo mejor que dio el gaming este año. Por supuesto, con la lista completa también llegó la indignación de muchos, especialmente por las pocas menciones a Returnal y Forza Horizon 5 y la ausencia de títulos indie en la categoría más importante.

Este año la categoría más importante, Juego del año, se va a disputar entre los seis títulos que encabezaron la elección: Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda), It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA), Metroid Dream (Mercury Steam/Nintendo), Psychonauts 2 (Double FIne/Xbox Game Studios), Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE), y Resident Evil Village (Capcom).

Aunque los videojuegos son los grandes protagonistas, los esports y los streamers no se quedan afuera de esta premiación. En la categoría que reconoce a los creadores de contenido, hay tres nombres que van a ser más que reconocibles para las audiencias hispanas y de Sudamérica: Ibai, TheGrefg y Gaules van a competir para quedarse con la estatuilla.

Por el lado de los esports, Call of Duty (Activision), CS:GO (Valve), DOTA2 (Valve), League of Legends (Riot Games) y Valorant (Riot Games) van a buscar posicionarse como el mejor juego. Además, cinco jugadores profesionales van a poder quedarse con el premio al mejor atleta de esports: Chris “Simp” Lehr, Heo “ShowMaker” Su, Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov, Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev y Tyson “TenZ” Ngo.

Además, cinco grandes eventos que ocurrieron durante el último año van a tratar de coronarse como el mejor de la premiación: 2021 League of Legends World Championship, PGL Major Stockholm 2021, PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020, The International 2021 y Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters.

Después de un 2020 con un evento virtual, este año The Game Awards va a volver al formato presencial, con una ceremonia que se va a realizar en el Microsoft Theater. La edición anterior marcó un record de 83 millones de livestreams, lo que representó un crecimiento del 84% con respecto al año anterior. Aunque el 2020 representó un momento excepcional en toda la industria del gaming gracias a las grandes audiencias, es esperable que este año haya también un gran público siguiendo la premiación.

En la edición 2021, la unión Xbox Game Studios/Bethesda logró el mayor número de nominaciones (20 en total), seguido por Sony con 11, y SQUARE ENIX y Electronic Arts con 10 cada uno. De esta forma, así quedó la lista completa de nominados a The Game Awards 2021:

JUEGO DEL AÑO

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal (Housemarque/SIE)

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

MEJOR JUEGO COMO SERVICIO (Ongoing)

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward/Raven/Activision)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online (SQUARE ENIX)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

MEJOR INDIE

12 Minutes (Luis Antonio/Annapurna Interactive)

Death’s Door (Acid Nerve/Devolver Digital)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital)

Loop Hero (Four Quarters/Devolver Digital)

MEJOR DEBUT INDIE

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury)

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/Annapurna)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller/Dear Villagers)

Valheim (Iron Gate/Coffee Stain)

MEJOR NARRATIVA

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine/SQUARE ENIX)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal/SQUARE ENIX)

Psychonauts 2

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE ARTE

Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk)

Deathloop (Tom Salta)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques)

The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron & Josh Abrahams)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE AUDIO

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

MEJOR ACTUACION

Erika Mori como Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo, Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley como Colt Vahn, Deathloop

Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake, Deathloop

JUEGO PARA EL IMPACTO

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games/Skybound Games)

Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)

Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)

Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)

MEJOR SOPORTE DE LA COMUNIDAD

Apex Legends

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Fornite: temporada 8. (foto: GamerFocus)

MEJOR JUEGO MOBILE

Fantasian (Mistwalker)

Genshin Impact (MiHoYo)

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)

Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios/The Pokemon Company)

MEJOR JUEGO VR/AR

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)

Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios)

Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio/Capcom/Oculus Studios)

Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink/Just Add Water/Rebellion Developments)

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock/WB Games)

Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios/Tripwire Interactive)

Deathloop

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft)

Returnal

MEJOR JUEGO DE ACCIÓN/AVENTURA

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

MEJOR JUEGO DE ROL

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus/Sega)

Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

MEJOR JUEGO DE PELEA

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2/Sega)

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Arc System Works)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread/Delightworks)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill)

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

MEJOR JUEGO FAMILIAR

It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars (NDcube/Nintendo)

New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco/The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

MEJOR JUEGO DE DEPORTES/CARRERAS

F1 2021 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver/EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy/Ubisoft)

MEJOR SIMULADOR/JUEGO DE ESTRATEGIA

Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)

Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

Humankind (Amplitude Studios/Sega)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver)

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios)

(Foto: Xbox)

MEJOR MULTIJUGADOR

Back 4 Blood

It Takes Two

Knockout City (Velan Studios/EA)

Monster Hunter Rise

New World (Amazon Games)

Valheim

JUEGO MÁS ANTICIPADO

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

INNOVACIÓN EN ACCESIBILIDAD

Far Cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)

(Foto: Xbox)

CREADOR DE CONTENIDO DEL AÑO

Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

MEJOR JUEGO DE ESPORTS

Call of Duty (Activision)

CS:GO (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Valorant (Riot Games)

MEJOR ATLETA DE ESPORTS

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

(Twitter / @lolesports)

MEJOR EQUIPO DE ESPORTS

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

MEJOR COACH DE ESPORTS

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3″ Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

MEJOR EVENTO DE ESPORTS

2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

