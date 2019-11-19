Fueron anunciados los nominados a las distintas categorías de The Game Awards, el evento que celebra los mejores videojuegos del año. La premiación, que tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theater ubicado en Los Ángeles, California, tiene como estrella principal el nuevo título de Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding, el cual encabeza la lista con sus 10 nominaciones. Los premios podrán seguirse a través de streaming el próximo 12 de diciembre, a partir de las 22.30 en Argentina.
En la edición pasada, el premio al Mejor Videojuego del Año se lo llevó God of War, el exitoso título exclusivo de PlayStation que también celebró en las categorías Mejor Dirección y Mejor Juego de Aventuras. Otro gran ganador de aquella noche fue el Red Dead Redemption 2 de Rockstar, juego que logró ganar en las dos categorías de Música y también en la de Narrativa. Este año la competencia no será fácil para Death Stranding, ya que en la categoría de Juego del Año participan títulos como Control, Resident Evil2 y Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, que entra por la ventana ya que se lanzó en 2018. Esto es algo que seguramente sucederá con Star Wars: The Fallen Order y Pokemon Sword & Shield, que entrarán para 2020 debido a que fueron lanzados a finales de noviembre.
Por su parte, el periodista canadiense Geoff Keighley será el encargado de conducir un evento que también tendrá la presentación exclusiva de nuevos trailers. Estos serán Ori and the Will of the Wisp y Gear Tactics, ambos juegos exclusivos de Microsoft para Xbox One.
Lista de nominados The Game Awards 2019
Juego del año
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Mejor dirección
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
Mejor narrativa
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Mejor dirección artística
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Mejor banda sonora
- Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Mejor diseño de sonido
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Mejor actuación
- Ashly Burchas Parvati Holcomb, The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hopeas Jesse Faden, Control
- Laura Baileyas Kait Diaz, Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsenas Cliff, Death Stranding
- Matthew Porrettaas Dr. Casper Darling, Control
- Norman Reedusas Sam Porter Bridges, Death Stranding
- Games for Impact (Juegos por el impacto)
- Concrete Genie(Pixelopus/SIE)
- Gris(Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- Kind Words(Popcannibal)
- Life is Strange 2(Dontnod/Square Enix)
- Sea of Solitude(Jo-Mei Games/EA)
Mejor juego como servicio
- Apex Legends (Respawn)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Mejor juego independiente
- Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Mejor juego mobile
- Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
- GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
- Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
- What the Golf? (Tribland)
Mejor soporte a la comunidad de usuarios
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Mejor juego de realidad virtual/realidad aumentada
- Asgard’s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)
Mejor juego de acción
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)
Mejor juego de acción/aventura
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Mejor juego de rol
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Mejor juego de lucha
- Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
- Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Mortal Kombat 11(NetherRealm/WBIE)
- Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
Mejor juego familiar
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)
- Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
Mejor juego de estrategia
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
- Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Mejor juego de carreras o deportes
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
Mejor juego multijugador
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Juego Indie más fresco
- ZA/UMfor Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studiofor Gris
- DeadToast Entertainmentfor My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digitalfor Outer Wilds
- Mega Critfor Slay the Spire
- House Housefor Untitled Goose Game
Premio al creador de contenido del año
- Courage - Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo- Benjamin Lupo
- Ewok- Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg- David Martínez
- Shroud- Michael Grzesiek
Mejor juego eSports
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
Mejor jugador de eSports
- Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
- Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Mejor equipo de eSports
- Astralis (CS:GO)
- G2 Esports (LOL)
- OG (DOTA2)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
- Team Liquid (CS:GO)
Mejor evento eSports
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Mejor entrenador eSports
- Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
- Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
- Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
- Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
- Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen (Astralis, CSGO)
Mejor presentador de eSports
- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Paul "Redeye" Chaloner
- Alex "Goldenboy" Mendez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
La entrega anual de premios The Game Awards se podrá ver a través de streaming el próximo 12 de diciembre a las 22.30 hs en Argentina.
