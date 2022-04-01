Three doses for people over 18 years old: Requirements, admission restrictions and all information about the new measure

Since this Friday, April 1, the government of Pedro Castillo has mandated, of a mandatory nature, to have the three doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 to be able to enter public and private establishments. This provision shall apply to all persons over 18 years of age.

The measure, which seeks to speed up the vaccination process in Peru, was made official on March 26 through Supreme Decree 030-2022-PCM, which also included extends the state of emergency for a period of 30 calendar days, beginning on the first day of April.

Given the series of doubts that have arisen in adults, we detail all the restrictions that will mean not having your full vaccination against COVID-19:

PLACE WHERE THE THREE DOSES WILL BE REQUIRED

The requirement for the three doses of vaccine reaches those over 18 years of age who seek to enter shopping centers, shopping malls, department stores, general stores, conglomerates, shops supplying basic necessities, supermarkets, markets, restaurants and the like in internal areas.

As well as casinos, slots, cinemas, theaters, banks, churches, temples, places of worship, libraries, museums, cultural centers, art galleries, clubs, sports associations premises, hairdressers, barbershops, spas, Turkish baths, sauna, thermal baths, gyms, notaries, customer service offices, administrative procedures and tables from parts of public and private institutions, as well as professional associations.

In addition, those who wish to attend stadiums and coliseums must also certify their full vaccination.

WORKERS WHO ONLY HAVE TWO DOSES

As for workers who have only applied two doses of the vaccine against COVID-19, the regulation states that there will be a deadline of 15 days, counted from April 1 , to private and public sector personnel who perform face-to-face work so that the booster dose can be applied. Otherwise, they will have to perform remote work, if the company allows it.

“For a maximum period of fifteen calendar days after the entry into force of this Supreme Decree, private service providers and workers in the public sector who do not have the third dose may continue to carry out face-to-face work activity”, indicates the legal procedure.

Likewise, health sector workers, drivers and collectors of all public transport services, as well as people who provide services such as delivery, taxi and tourism must demonstrate that they have all three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to perform their duties.

It should be noted that the verification of the physical or virtual card that proves compliance with the application of vaccination against COVID-19, in Peru or abroad, must be carried out together with the National Identity Document (DNI) or other document that certifies your identity.

NEW VACCINATION POINTS FOR THIS APRIL 1

-Alberto Sabogal Sologuren Hospital (Bellavista)

-Bicentennial Hospital Sing Callao (San Martin de Porres)

-Lima North Callao Luis Negreiros Vega Hospital (Cercado del Callao)

-Hospital I Marino Molina Scippa (Comas)

-Polyclinic El Altarpiece (Comas)

-CAP III Metropolitan (La Perla)

-Hospital I Octavio Mongrut Muñoz (San Miguel)

-CAP III Maria Donrose (Window)

-CAP III Luis Negreiros Vega (Cercado del Callao)

-CAP III Stone Bridge

-CAP III Carabayllo

Mobile vaccination brigades

In addition, mobile brigades will be deployed in markets and in a fishing terminal to apply the first, second or third doses:

-Unicachi Market (Comas)

-Wholesaler Ventanilla Fishing Terminal (Callao)

-Tungasuca Market (Carabayllo)

-Huamantanga Market “La Cooperativa” (Piedra Bridge)

ALL STATE OF EMERGENCY RESTRICTIONS

-It is mandatory to use a KN95 mask, or failing that a three-fold surgical mask and on top of it a community mask (fabric), to circulate on public roads and in closed places.

-Violators of the sanitary and state of national emergency regulations, who have not complied with paying the fine imposed for violations committed during the state of national emergency and other regulations issued to protect the life and health of the population due to the spread of COVID-19, are prevented to carry out any procedure before any State entity; without prejudice to this, persons who are in a situation of vulnerability and are duly registered in the registers of social programs, as well as monetary subsidies, among others, continue to be beneficiaries of any State program of economic support , incentives, food and health, receiving the benefits that correspond to them.

-Health workers must have the three doses of COVID-19 vaccination to carry out work in person at their workplace, due to the high risk of contagion and spread of COVID-19 variants.

-Peruvians, resident foreigners and non-resident foreigners aged 12 and over whose final destination is the national territory, as passengers and regardless of the country of origin, must prove that they have received the first and second doses of vaccination against COVID-19 in Peru or abroad, and the third dose of vaccination against COVID-19 doses for those over 18 years of age who reside in the country and are qualified to receive it, according to the current protocol. Failing that, they may present a negative molecular test with a result date no more than 48 hours before boarding at their point of origin. Children under 12 years of age only need to be asymptomatic to address. Those who show symptoms upon arrival in the national territory enter compulsory isolation, according to regulations on the subject.

-The National Health Authority is empowered to take diagnostic tests for COVID-19 to passengers arriving in the country, establishing complementary health measures for positive cases.

-Domestic air transport passengers over 12 years of age, residents and non-residents, can only board if they prove that they have received the first and second doses of vaccination against COVID-19 in Peru or abroad, and the third dose by those over 18 years of age who reside in the country and are enabled to receive it, according to current protocol. If they have not completed the required doses according to their age, they must present a negative molecular test with a result date no more than 48 hours before boarding. Children under 12 years of age only need to be asymptomatic to address.

-Passengers of the interprovincial land transport service over 12 years of age, residents and non-residents, can only board if they prove that they have received the first and second doses of vaccination against COVID-19 in Peru or abroad, and the third dose by those over 18 years of age who reside in the country and are qualified to receive it, according to the current protocol; or, failing that, they may present a negative molecular test with a result date not more than 48 hours before boarding. Children under 12 years of age only need to be asymptomatic to address.

-The urban and interprovincial passenger transport service is provided in compliance with the guidelines approved by the Ministry of Transport and Communications for the prevention of COVID-19.

-All passengers in interprovincial and urban land transport must respect the rules on wearing a mask, as well as the corresponding protocols.

-Drivers and collectors of all public transport services, as well as drivers who provide delivery services (delivery), taxi and private transportation of personnel and tourism can only operate if they prove that they have received, in Peru and/or abroad, the three doses of vaccination against COVID-19, provided they are enabled to receive it, according to current protocol.

-Residents over the age of 18 who enter shopping centers, shopping malls, department stores, general stores, conglomerates, shops supplying basic necessities, supermarkets, markets, restaurants and the like in internal areas, casinos, slots, cinemas, theaters, banks, financial institutions , churches, temples, places of worship, libraries, museums, cultural centers, art galleries, clubs, premises of sports associations, hairdressers, barbershops, spas, Turkish baths, sauna, thermal baths, gyms, notaries, customer service offices, administrative procedures and tables of parts of public and private institutions, as well as professional associations, must present their physical or virtual card proving that they have received, in Peru and/or abroad, the three doses of vaccination against COVID-19, provided they are qualified to receive it, according to current protocol, in addition to wearing a mask permanently, according to the conditions indicated in this Supreme Decree.

-In the case of restaurants or similar, the mask (s) can be removed only at the time of eating food.

-Any person who performs in-person work must prove that they have received all three doses of vaccination against COVID-19, provided that they are qualified to receive them, according to the current protocol, the vaccines administered both in Peru and abroad are valid.

-In the case of private activity service providers who do not have the application of the three doses of vaccination against COVID-19, they must provide services through the remote work modality. When the nature of the work is not compatible with remote work, it shall be understood that the contract of employment is suspended, without having any assets, in accordance with the first paragraph of article 11 and paragraph II) of article 12 of the Single Ordered Text of Legislative Decree No. 728, Law on Productivity and Competitiveness Labour, approved by Supreme Decree No. 003-97-TR, unless the parties agree to the imperfect suspension of the employment relationship. By means of a ministerial resolution, the Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Ministry of Labour and Employment Promotion, may establish cases of exception and complementary provisions. It is the employer's obligation to verify compliance with the provisions set out in this paragraph.

-For public sector workers who do not have the three doses of vaccination against COVID-19, the provisions of the Single Final Complementary Provision of Emergency Decree No. 055-2021 and the complementary provisions issued by the Ministry of Health apply, in coordination with the Authority National Civil Service.

-For a maximum period of fifteen calendar days after the entry into force of this Supreme Decree, private service providers and public sector workers who do not have the third dose may continue to carry out face-to-face work activity.

-Verification of the physical or virtual card that proves compliance with the application of vaccination against COVID-19, in Peru and/or abroad, must be carried out together with an official identity document.

