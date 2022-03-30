Peru vs. Paraguay: Peruvian Air Force flew over the National Stadium and painted the sky red and white

The Peruvian Air Force also wore red and white to encourage selection from the sky. The “Bicolor” Acrobatic Squadron, made up of experienced fighter pilots, did not hesitate to motivate the team led by Ricardo Gareca .

Through their Twitter page, they shared an image where you can see how this company dyed the sky red and white.

This was shared by the fans from the National Stadium and the spectators did not hesitate to publish this spectacle of heaven.

It is worth mentioning that this squadron is made up of four ZLIN Z-242L training aircraft, called Bicolor because of the blood shed by all Peruvians to establish national independence and sovereignty.

The aircraft stand out for their great aerobatic capacity and are used in the training of high-performance maneuvers for fighter pilots.

6 DISTRICTS THAT YOU WILL BE ABLE TO SEE PERU VS. PARAGUAY ON BIG SCREEN

VILLA EL SALVADOR

The Municipality of Villa El Salvador informed its entire community that they will also broadcast the match on the big screen, in the Cesar Vallejo Mall from 3:00 p.m.

“The improved and embellished César Vallejo Mall, will house all the fans of the ' Messenger City of Peace ', to encourage our Peruvian National Team, in front of their encounter with Paraguay”, the publication reads.

SAN BORJA

The district of San Borja announced through its social networks that the Parque de la Familia will also be able to watch the game on the big screen. They indicated that the consumption of alcoholic beverages will be prohibited.

“Come with your shirt to encourage the white and red in this decisive duel for our World Cup participation in Qatar 2022. We are waiting for you to experience the excitement of football together on the big screen,” says the publication.

STONE BRIDGE

The Municipality of Puente Piedra also joined the party, and announced that its event will be held from 5:00 p.m. in the Plaza Mayor.

“The white-red woman is playing her life before the Guaraní group and in Puente Piedra we live it on a giant screen. We are waiting for you tomorrow from 5:00pm to enjoy this impressive meeting”, reads in the post on his Facebook account.

THE AUGUSTINIAN

The Municipality of El Agustino announced that its event starts at 3:00 p.m. in the main square of the district; where in addition to watching the match, fans will be able to participate in games, competitions and prizes.

“The Augustinians will be in the Plaza Mayor to encourage our team in their decisive meeting seeking qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Come with the whole family, YOUR PRESENCE IS IMPORTANT!” , they said on their official Facebook account.

WINDOW

The Municipality of Ventanilla invited fans to enjoy Peru vs Paraguay at the Plaza de Armas in Ciudad Satelite from 4:00 p.m.

“LET'S GO FOR THE REPECHAGE! The big day came. Our team needs everyone's support. Therefore, let's encourage the whiquiroja this Tuesday, March 29, from 4 in the afternoon, in the Plaza de Armas of Ciudad Satelite,” says the publication.

CERCADO DE LIMA

The Municipality of Lima (MML) announced that they will broadcast live, on three big screens, the match at the Magic Water Circuit.

