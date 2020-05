People wearing protective masks stand in line in front of the Argentine National Bank in the financial district of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Argentina extended its nationwide lockdown, the strictest in Latin America, until May 10 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, this as President Alberto Fernandez cancels talks with the Mercosur trade bloc and the country faces a projected economic contraction of 5.7% this year. Photographer: Sarah Pabst/Bloomberg