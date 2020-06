A sign calling for the protection of history is displayed on the cladding around the statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as members of far right groups gather in Parliament Square, central London on June 13, 2020, in the aftermath of the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody in the US. - Police in London have urged people planning to attend anti-racism and counter protests on Saturday not to turn out, citing government regulations banning gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)