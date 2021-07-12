IOC Chief Meets Oceania NOCs; Rugby Sevens Tryout

(ATR) Thomas Bach has a productive day in Fiji, working with the Olympic Sports Federations of Oceania and meeting with some of the 17 NOCs in the region.

Addressing OSFO, Bach praised the federations for their cooperation with the local NOCs which he said was a "great example of cooperation and a model that other regions could follow".

The IOC chief went to Government House in Suva to meet the president of Fiji, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau. The pair talked about the huge contribution that sport can make to society, an ongoing theme of Bach's global tour.

The Fijian president discussed with Bach his hopes of the country winning a medal at next year's Rio Olympics, and described the sports programs in schools in Fiji.

On this theme, Bach talked about the importance of reaching youth through sport and "getting the couch potatoes off the couch".

He said sport could tackle obesity and sedentary behavior, which is a big issue in the region.

"Sport can also build bridges between communities which was very important in some of the countries of Oceania," Bach said.

On Friday, he also took part in a rugby sevens training session with a local team and spoke with the players. With the inclusion of this sport on the Olympic program for Rio 2016, Oceania nations such as Fiji are better placed than ever to win an Olympic medal.

Bach will continue to meet with the remaining Oceania NOCs tomorrow, as well as chairing the ONOC General Assembly. The president will then head to Vanuatu, which was ravaged by Cyclone Pam in March. The IOC has donated $500,000 to help in recovery efforts.

Written by Alice Wheeler in Sydney.

