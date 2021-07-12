HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
IOC

IOC Chief Meets Oceania NOCs; Rugby Sevens Tryout

(ATR) Thomas Bach has a productive day in Fiji working with Oceania NOCs and federations and takes part in a rugby training session.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021

(ATR) Thomas Bach has a productive day in Fiji, working with the Olympic Sports Federations of Oceania and meeting with some of the 17 NOCs in the region.

Addressing OSFO, Bach praised the federations for their cooperation with the local NOCs which he said was a "great example of cooperation and a model that other regions could follow".

The IOC chief went to Government House in Suva to meet the president of Fiji, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau. The pair talked about the huge contribution that sport can make to society, an ongoing theme of Bach's global tour.

The Fijian president discussed with Bach his hopes of the country winning a medal at next year's Rio Olympics, and described the sports programs in schools in Fiji.

On this theme, Bach talked about the importance of reaching youth through sport and "getting the couch potatoes off the couch".

He said sport could tackle obesity and sedentary behavior, which is a big issue in the region.

"Sport can also build bridges between communities which was very important in some of the countries of Oceania," Bach said.

On Friday, he also took part in a rugby sevens training session with a local team and spoke with the players. With the inclusion of this sport on the Olympic program for Rio 2016, Oceania nations such as Fiji are better placed than ever to win an Olympic medal.

Bach will continue to meet with the remaining Oceania NOCs tomorrow, as well as chairing the ONOC General Assembly. The president will then head to Vanuatu, which was ravaged by Cyclone Pam in March. The IOC has donated $500,000 to help in recovery efforts.

Written by Alice Wheeler in Sydney.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is AroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRIOC presidentThomas BachFijiOceaniaOlympic Sports Federations of Oceania

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Bitcoin se acerca a un “cruce bajista”: la criptomoneda está cercae de dar una señal que asusta a los inversores

Así puede crear una cuenta de Google sin necesidad de abrir Gmail

Preocupa en Brasil la alta tasa de embarazadas que mueren por COVID-19: ¿cuál es la causa?

Gerardo Morales volvió a criticar a María Eugenia Vidal y a Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “Se puso el traje de Presidente antes de serlo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Puebla entró en la tercera ola de COVID-19: Miguel Barbosa

Hambruna Mundial Informe 2020: 160 millones de nuevas personas sufrieron hambre

Quién es Christian Emmanuel Sanon, el residente en Miami al que acusan de reclutar a los asesinos de Jovenel Moise

Cambios en el gabinete de Sheinbaum: Martí Batres será el nuevo secretario de Gobierno de CDMX

TELESHOW

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

Lolita Cortés recordó cómo vivió sus disputas con Jolette: “Nos sacaban con escolta”

Asesinaron a balazos al rapero Indian Red Boy mientras transmitía en vivo desde Instagram

José Joel lanzó dura advertencia a su hermana Sarita Sosa: “Podría ir a la cárcel”

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

DEPORTES

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

Un muerto y varios heridos en Italia durante los festejos de la Eurocopa: caídas, explosiones y un choque impactante

Qué dijo el papa Francisco sobre los títulos ganados por Argentina e Italia en fútbol

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil