ODESUR da buena nota a Juegos Suramericanos Asunción 2022 a siete meses de la inauguración

Ukrainian paddler provides insight into how athletes have been affected by the invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian paddler Viktoriia Dobrotvorska provided a glimpse at how the Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected Ukrainian athletes during a recent interview. She described her journey to be reunited with her family, the value training, and the larger effects of the invasion.

Duplantis breaks pole vault world record yet again

Swedish Olympic pole vault champion sets new world record height of 6.19 meters indoors in Belgrade, Serbia. Duplantis: “I feel like this is just a start”

Russian gymnast Kuliak speaks out after standing on podium with “Z” painted on uniform

Ivan Kuliak defends a symbol many see as a sign of Russian aggression.

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) issues new testing guidelines

‘Appalled’ by Russia’s invasion agency seek to handle testing in safest way possible

Cuban Olympic canoe champion escapes in Mexico

Cuban authorities confirm the defection of Fernando Dayán Jorge who won gold in C-2 at Tokyo 2020 Games