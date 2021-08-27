Opinion
Articles
Gallery
Date Book
Press Releases
Paralympics
IOC
ANOC-NOC
Podcasts
Español
Federations
Olympic Games
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Opinion
Articles
Gallery
Date Book
Press Releases
Paralympics
IOC
ANOC-NOC
Podcasts
Español
Federations
Olympic Games
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
HOME
NEWS
ESPAÑOL
Friday August 27, 2021
Recent Headlines
Tokyo 2020
Beijing 2022
Federations
IOC
Opinion
ATR en Español
IPC: Tokyo 2020 Paralympics enjoying a fast start on broadcast and digital media
A surprise Paralympics debut puts a business venture on hold for a member of the Wheel Blacks
The Usain Bolt of para athletics targets new 100m world record on Friday
Jordanian powerlifter fulfills golden promise to his mother as he prepares to cheer on his wife at the Paralympics
Female athletes flee Afghanistan: wheelchair basketball player arrives in Spain, soccer players in Australia
British wheelchair rugby star draws inspiration from Welsh rugby union legend
IPC says Afghanistan’s two Paralympic athletes have been evacuated to “a safe place”
From mafia organization to victim, Conmebol celebrates the arrival of corruption money: “It’s spectacular”
ATR EN ESPAÑOL
San Salvador constituye el comité organizador de Juegos CentroCaribe y salvadoreños celebran la primera medalla paralímpica de su historia
La “nueva generación de deportes” se prepara para los Juegos Mundiales 2022: “¡Seremos grandes anfitriones!”
Atletas mujeres huyen de Afganistán: baloncestista discapacitada llega a España y futbolistas a Australia
De organización mafiosa a víctima, Conmebol celebra la llegada del dinero de la corrupción: “Es espectacular”
MORE NEWS
De organización mafiosa a víctima, Conmebol celebra la llegada del dinero de la corrupción: “Es espectacular”
Wheelchair rugby athlete wants to complete a journey from the base of Mount Everest to the pinnacle of the Paralympics podium
Australian Paige Greco races to first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Paralympic Games student spectator program appears likely to be scaled back after a wave of withdrawals
A different vibe for the Paralympics as Tokyo deals with a surge in covid cases
Celebration amid concern as Tokyo 2020 Paralympics open in nearly empty stadium
Barranquilla to host the Pan American Games 2027
Tokyo Paralympic organizing committee reveals the theme of the opening ceremony – but withholds the names of those involved in it
Flag of Afghanistan to be displayed at Tokyo Paralympic opening ceremony as a “sign of solidarity”
OPINION
Hula Report: The struggles of Atlanta 1996 a distant memory as Tokyo Paralympics begin
Tokyo 2020 was an Olympic miracle, and the challenge now is to get back to normality
BEIJING 2022
At a government hearing, U.S. Olympic sponsors resist calls to withhold support from Beijing 2022
Beijing prepared to host games today - ATR extra
Beijing countdown reaches 365 days to go
PRESS RELEASES
WFDF successfully holds virtual Congress with approval of Bylaws revisions
Next WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup scheduled for 9-18 September 2022 in Florida
Third ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event moves from Chongqing (CHN) to Torino (ITA)
Mitsubishi to Drive Santiago 2023 Forward as Official Vehicle of the Pan American Games
PODCASTS
PODCAST: The Tokyo Report - One of a Kind Olympics Come to a Close
PODCAST: Tokyo Report - USOPC Readies to Switch from Tokyo to Beijing
Hula’s Talks: “The world and the sports world in particular will have to live with COVID-19” – CANOC President Brian Lewis