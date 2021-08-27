HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
Friday August 27, 2021
IPC: Tokyo 2020 Paralympics enjoying a fast start on broadcast and digital media

A surprise Paralympics debut puts a business venture on hold for a member of the Wheel Blacks

The Usain Bolt of para athletics targets new 100m world record on Friday

Jordanian powerlifter fulfills golden promise to his mother as he prepares to cheer on his wife at the Paralympics

Female athletes flee Afghanistan: wheelchair basketball player arrives in Spain, soccer players in Australia

British wheelchair rugby star draws inspiration from Welsh rugby union legend

IPC says Afghanistan’s two Paralympic athletes have been evacuated to “a safe place”

From mafia organization to victim, Conmebol celebrates the arrival of corruption money: “It’s spectacular”

ATR EN ESPAÑOL

San Salvador constituye el comité organizador de Juegos CentroCaribe y salvadoreños celebran la primera medalla paralímpica de su historia

La “nueva generación de deportes” se prepara para los Juegos Mundiales 2022: “¡Seremos grandes anfitriones!”

Atletas mujeres huyen de Afganistán: baloncestista discapacitada llega a España y futbolistas a Australia

De organización mafiosa a víctima, Conmebol celebra la llegada del dinero de la corrupción: “Es espectacular”

MORE NEWS

De organización mafiosa a víctima, Conmebol celebra la llegada del dinero de la corrupción: “Es espectacular”

Wheelchair rugby athlete wants to complete a journey from the base of Mount Everest to the pinnacle of the Paralympics podium

Australian Paige Greco races to first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Paralympic Games student spectator program appears likely to be scaled back after a wave of withdrawals

A different vibe for the Paralympics as Tokyo deals with a surge in covid cases

Celebration amid concern as Tokyo 2020 Paralympics open in nearly empty stadium

Barranquilla to host the Pan American Games 2027

Tokyo Paralympic organizing committee reveals the theme of the opening ceremony – but withholds the names of those involved in it

Flag of Afghanistan to be displayed at Tokyo Paralympic opening ceremony as a “sign of solidarity”

OPINION

Hula Report: The struggles of Atlanta 1996 a distant memory as Tokyo Paralympics begin

Tokyo 2020 was an Olympic miracle, and the challenge now is to get back to normality

BEIJING 2022

At a government hearing, U.S. Olympic sponsors resist calls to withhold support from Beijing 2022

Countdown clock shows 200 days to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing

Beijing prepared to host games today - ATR extra

Beijing_2022_ATR

Beijing countdown reaches 365 days to go

The Ice Ribbon_ATR
PRESS RELEASES

WFDF successfully holds virtual Congress with approval of Bylaws revisions

Next WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup scheduled for 9-18 September 2022 in Florida

Third ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating event moves from Chongqing (CHN) to Torino (ITA)

Mitsubishi to Drive Santiago 2023 Forward as Official Vehicle of the Pan American Games

PODCASTS

PODCAST: The Tokyo Report - One of a Kind Olympics Come to a Close

PODCAST: Tokyo Report - USOPC Readies to Switch from Tokyo to Beijing

Hula’s Talks: “The world and the sports world in particular will have to live with COVID-19” – CANOC President Brian Lewis

