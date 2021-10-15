HOMENEWSESPAÑOL
“Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: ACNO se activa en la lucha por la presidencia y España define a Barcelona como gran prioridad en la carrera por ganar una sede de Juegos Olímpicos

En una nueva edición de “Zona mixta”, Neven Ilic, Juan Antonio Samaranch jr. y Alejandro Blanco son los nombres en debate.

October 15, 2021

La novedad de las aspiraciones del chileno Neven Ilic, presidente de Panam Sports, a la presidencia de la Asociación de Comités Nacionales Olímpicos (ACNO), centra esta nueva edición de “Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings.

Sebastián Fest, editor jefe de Around the Rings, y Miguel Hernández, redactor especializado, analizaron además la reciente entrevista con Alejandro Blanco, presidente del Comité Olímpico Español (COE), en la que queda claro que la apuesta es Barcelona, y no Madrid, y las últimas novedades de Pekín 2022 en boca de quien mejor conoce hoy esos Juegos: Juan Antonio Samaranch jr.

El acceso al podcast en formato audio, a continuación.

