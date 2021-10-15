“Zona mixta”, el podcast en español de Around the Rings: ACNO se activa en la lucha por la presidencia y España define a Barcelona como gran prioridad en la carrera por ganar una sede de Juegos Olímpicos

A new chapter begins for World Rowing as it names a new executive director - Federation Focus

Also: World Skate to codify global judging system; World Athletics visits Oregon ahead of next year’s World Championships; FINA plans to create Integrity Unit

ATR EXTRA Jeddah is already history with its new generation records and medals, while weightlifting aims for Tashkent, the final destination

Under-17s from Russia and the United States marked the lead at the Saudi World Cup venue, with Colombia and Mexico leading the way in Latin America.

Neven Ilic se ofrece como presidente de ACNO: “Si puedo servir en esa misión, estoy disponible”

Presidente de Panam Sports desde 2017, el chileno renovó la organización conocida anteriormente como Organización Deportiva Panamericana (Odepa), que por largos años presidió el mexicano Mario Vázquez Raña, jefe también por décadas de ACNO.

Neven Ilic offers himself as ANOC president: “If I can serve in that mission, I am available”

President of Panam Sports since 2017, the Chilean renewed the organization formerly known as the Pan American Sports Organization (Paso), which for long years was presided over by Mexican Mario Vázquez Raña.