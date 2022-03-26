Oscar 2022: La ceremonia de premiación, todos los nominados, los horarios y canales de la gala

An Oscar statue is seen outside the Dolby Theatre during preparations for the Oscars in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

La gala de la 94.ª edición de los premios Oscar 2022 se celebra este domingo 27 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby de Los Angeles, en Estados Unidos. El evento, que premia a los mejor del cine, contará con tres maestras de ceremonia Amy Schumer, Regina Hall y Wanda Sykes.

Un poco más de 2,5000 asistentes estarán en una ceremonia diferente debido a los protocolos por la COVID-19. Las personas que quieran entrar al teatro deberán mostrar un certificado de vacunación y dos pruebas PCR con resultado negativo. Sin embargo, estas restricciones no son para los presentadores ni para los artistas musicales que se presentarán en el escenario.

“The Power of the Dog” (El poder del perro) encabeza la lista con 12 nominaciones; la película de Jane Campion se posiciona como favorita para llevarse varias estatuillas. Incluso, si gana en la categoría de Mejor Director sería la tercera mujer en llevarse este galardón después de Kathryn Bigelow por “The Hurt Locker” (Vivir al límite) en 2010 y Chloé Zhao por “Nomadland” en 2021.

En las escenas musicales, la cantante Beyonce, ganadora del Grammy, presentará “Be Alive”, que pertenece a la banda sonora de la película “El método Williams” sobre el padre de las reconocidas tenistas Serena y Venus Williams.

Billie Elilish interpretará la canción “No Time To Die”, que compuso con su hermano Finneas O’Connell, para última entrega de la saga de James Bond.

“Dos oruguitas” será cantado por el colombiano Sebastián Yatra de la película “Encanto” de Disney, que también está nominada a Mejor canción original y Mejor largometraje animado.

THE POWER OF THE DOG (L to R): PHIL JONES (ASSOCIATE PRODUCER - 1ST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR), JANE CAMPION (DIRECTOR - PRODUCER - WRITER). Cr. KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX © 2021

HORARIO DE LOS OSCAR 2022

En Perú, los Oscar 2022 se pueden ver a partir de las 7:00 p.m. y te traemos los horarios en varios países:

Estados Unidos: 8.00 p. m. (hora del este) - 5.00 p. m. (hora del Pacífico)

México: 6.00 p. m.

Colombia: 7.00 p. m.

Ecuador: 7.00 p. m.

Chile: 9.00 p. m.

Argentina: 9.00 p. m.

España: 1.00 a. m. (lunes 28 de marzo).

CANALES PARA VER EL OSCAR 2022

En Estados Unidos, la cadena de televisión ABC transmitirá los Oscar 2022. En Latinoamérica se puede ver en la señal de TNT. También estará en TNT GO, la aplicación disponible para iOS y Android en las tiendas de Google Play y App Store.

DirecTV: Canales 502 SD y 1502 HD

Movistar TV: Canales 102 SD, 595 SD, 730 HD y 870 HD

Claro TV: Canales 53 SD y 1504 HD

Star Globalcom: Canal 21

TODOS LOS NOMINADOS A LOS PREMIOS OSCAR 2022

Mejor película

Belfast

CODA

Don’t look up (No miren arriba)

Drive My Car

Dune (Duna)

King Richard (Rey Richard: Una familia ganadora)

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley (El callejón de las almas perdidas)

The Power of the Dog (El poder del perro)

West Side Story

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Taye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor película internacional

Drive my Car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

Fue la mano de Dios (Italia)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragegy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Mejor cortometraje documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor canción original

Be alive (King Richard)

Dos oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to joy (Belfast)

No Time to Die (No Time to Die)

Somehow you do (Four Good Days)

Mejor largometraje animado

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya y el último dragón

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor montaje

Don’t look up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, tick... Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Madres paralelas

The Power of the Dog

Mejor sonido

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Judi Dench (West Side Story)

Ariana DeBose (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Mejor guion original

Belfast

Don’t look up

El método Williams

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Mejor guion adaptado

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daugher

The Power of the Dog

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

