Beach days on the Lofoten Islands 🇳🇴 «Summer up here in this place is simply magical, with the midnight sun we had light all day long, slept on the beach and enjoyed the good times.» Who would you visit @Lofoten with? #Lofoten photo by @daniel_ernst

