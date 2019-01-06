En cuanto a las nominaciones televisivas, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story es la preferida y compite en cuatro ternas: mejor serie o película, mejor actor, mejor actor de reparto y mejor actriz de reparto. Con tres nominaciones, le siguen The Americans, Barry, Homecoming, The Kominsky Method, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Sharp Objects y A Very English Scandal.