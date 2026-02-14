Dónde encontrar videojuegos gratis para descargar en PC

Si quieres descargar videojuegos gratis para PC no tienes que acudir a sitios piratas, ya que existen dos alternativas completamente seguras y legales: Steam y Epic Games Store.
Estas plataformas ofrecen cientos de juegos gratis de diferentes géneros. Algunos de los títulos gratis son Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Marvel Rivals, War Thunder, entre otros.
Cómo descargar juegos gratis para PC en Steam y Epic Games
Para descargar juegos gratis para PC en Steam y Epic Games, sigue estos pasos:
En Steam:
- Abre la aplicación de Steam en tu computadora o accede al sitio web oficial.
- Inicia sesión con tu cuenta o crea una nueva si aún no tienes.
- En la barra de búsqueda, escribe ‘juegos gratis’ o explora la sección ‘Free to Play’.
- Selecciona el juego que te interese y haz clic en ‘Jugar’ o ‘Añadir a la biblioteca’.
- Ve a tu biblioteca, selecciona el juego y pulsa ‘Instalar’ para descargarlo en tu PC.
En Epic Games:
- Descarga e instala el Epic Games Launcher desde el sitio oficial, si aún no lo tienes.
- Inicia sesión o crea una cuenta gratuita.
- Dirígete a la sección ‘Juegos gratis’ en la tienda.
- Haz clic en el título del juego gratuito disponible y selecciona ‘Obtener’.
- Confirma la compra a costo cero y el juego se añadirá a tu biblioteca.
- Desde la biblioteca, selecciona el juego y haz clic en ’Instalar’ para descargarlo en tu computadora.
Qué juegos gratis hay en Steam
Algunos de los juegos gratis en Steam son:
- Russian Fishing 4
- World of Tanks Blitz
- World of Tanks
- Path of Exile
- SCP: Secret Laboratory
- Once Human
- World of Warships
- Goose Goose Duck
- The First Descendant
- STALCRAFT: X
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Magic: The Gathering Arena
- Eternal Return
- Blue Archive
- Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond
- Team Fortress 2
- Wuthering Waves
- Bongo Cat
- Brawlhalla
- eFootball
- Aimlabs
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- VRChat
- Heartopia
- Where Winds Meet
- The Sims 4
- Marvel Rivals
- War Thunder
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
- Warframe
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
- Delta Force
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Apex Legends
- Overwatch
- IdleOn – The Idle RPG
- War of Dots
- RISK: Global Domination
- STAR WARS: The Old Republic
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Persona5: The Phantom X
- My Singing Monsters
- DDNet
- Fishing Planet
- Revolution Idle
- DRAGON BALL GEKISHIN SQUADRA
- Reverse: 1999
- Idle Slayer
- Strinova
- Pixel Gun 3D: PC Edition
- Infinity Nikki
- ONE PIECE Bounty Rush
- Torchlight: Infinite
- Combat Master: Season 5
- Asphalt Legends
- VPet
Qué juegos gratis hay en Epic Games Store
Algunos de los juegos gratis en Epic Games son:
- Nobody Wants to Die
- Trenches
- Retired Steel
- Starmasons
- Game of Thrones Winter is Coming
- Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
- Shroom Bound
- Spray N’ Pray
- Dead Rails
- Neon Express
- BULLET YEETERS
- Gunnies
- Hellmaster: The Legend of Dante
- Accordion Solitaire
- Hunter’s Arena: Revolution
- Eternal League
- Deal With The Devil Chapter 2 - From Tuonela to Hell
- BloodLoop
- QUBIT
- Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond
- Project Origin
- Heart of Stone
- Carpool: Attack of the Disco Mob
- Ballad of Violence
- Biped 2 DEMO
- Fate War
- Haunted Space
- Tomorrow’s Land Base
- Business Tour - Board Game with Online Multiplayer
- Terminull Brigade
- Last Hammashan: Awakening of a Hero
- Chip ‘N Clawz vs The Brainoids
- Fate’s Ultimatum for Destiny
- Wild Forest
- Auto Drive
- RavenQuest
- I’m in Love With Your Dead Grandmother 3: Online Battle Royale
- Watching From Afar
- Auto Legends
- Mecharashi
- skate.
- Wild Americas
- Arena Breakout: Infinite
- RXC: The Modern Era
- ChronoForge
- epic zone battleroyal
- SolPlex
- Battle Tanks
- New Festival Town
- Last Sniper
- Masks of the Void Infinity
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Feverdream: Rainbow Chaser
- Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers
- Legends of Elysium
- Spellfarers
- HORDEKILL
- Wayfinder Mod Editor
- Warborne Above Ashes
- Warzone
- Dawn of Ages
- Scrapped
- Pig And Chikin
- Bloompunk
- SATANIQUE 2099
- Albion Online
- OVERDARE Studio
- OverKnights
- Valiants: Arena
- Swords of Blood