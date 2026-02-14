Tecno

Dónde encontrar videojuegos gratis para descargar en PC

En plataformas como Steam y Epic Games, los usuarios pueden encontrar cientos de juegos gratis como Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Marvel Rivals, War Thunder, entre otros

No necesitas recurrir a sitios piratas para descargar videojuegos gratis en PC; puedes hacerlo de forma legal y segura a través de Steam y Epic Games Store. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
Si quieres descargar videojuegos gratis para PC no tienes que acudir a sitios piratas, ya que existen dos alternativas completamente seguras y legales: Steam y Epic Games Store.

Estas plataformas ofrecen cientos de juegos gratis de diferentes géneros. Algunos de los títulos gratis son Dota 2, Counter-Strike 2, Marvel Rivals, War Thunder, entre otros.

Cómo descargar juegos gratis para PC en Steam y Epic Games

Los juegos gratuitos de Steam ofrecen experiencias competitivas y cooperativas para todos los gustos. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)

Para descargar juegos gratis para PC en Steam y Epic Games, sigue estos pasos:

En Steam:

  1. Abre la aplicación de Steam en tu computadora o accede al sitio web oficial.
  2. Inicia sesión con tu cuenta o crea una nueva si aún no tienes.
  3. En la barra de búsqueda, escribe ‘juegos gratis’ o explora la sección ‘Free to Play’.
  4. Selecciona el juego que te interese y haz clic en ‘Jugar’ o ‘Añadir a la biblioteca’.
  5. Ve a tu biblioteca, selecciona el juego y pulsa ‘Instalar’ para descargarlo en tu PC.

En Epic Games:

  1. Descarga e instala el Epic Games Launcher desde el sitio oficial, si aún no lo tienes.
  2. Inicia sesión o crea una cuenta gratuita.
  3. Dirígete a la sección ‘Juegos gratis’ en la tienda.
  4. Haz clic en el título del juego gratuito disponible y selecciona ‘Obtener’.
  5. Confirma la compra a costo cero y el juego se añadirá a tu biblioteca.
  6. Desde la biblioteca, selecciona el juego y haz clic en ’Instalar’ para descargarlo en tu computadora.
Epic Games Store renueva semanalmente su catálogo de títulos gratis para PC. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)

Qué juegos gratis hay en Steam

Algunos de los juegos gratis en Steam son:

  • Russian Fishing 4
  • World of Tanks Blitz
  • World of Tanks
  • Path of Exile
  • SCP: Secret Laboratory
  • Once Human
  • World of Warships
  • Goose Goose Duck
  • The First Descendant
  • STALCRAFT: X
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Magic: The Gathering Arena
  • Eternal Return
  • Blue Archive
  • Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond
  • Team Fortress 2
Desde aventuras épicas hasta simuladores, la oferta gratuita en PC crece cada mes. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Bongo Cat
  • Brawlhalla
  • eFootball
  • Aimlabs
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
  • VRChat
  • Heartopia
  • Where Winds Meet
  • The Sims 4
  • Marvel Rivals
  • War Thunder
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X
  • Warframe
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  • Delta Force
  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS
  • Apex Legends
  • Overwatch
  • IdleOn – The Idle RPG
  • War of Dots
El fenómeno de los shooters gratuitos, como Counter-Strike 2, sigue liderando el top de descargas en Steam. (Dota 2 / Counterstike)
  • RISK: Global Domination
  • STAR WARS: The Old Republic
  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
  • Persona5: The Phantom X
  • My Singing Monsters
  • DDNet
  • Fishing Planet
  • Revolution Idle
  • DRAGON BALL GEKISHIN SQUADRA
  • Reverse: 1999
  • Idle Slayer
  • Strinova
  • Pixel Gun 3D: PC Edition
  • Infinity Nikki
  • ONE PIECE Bounty Rush
  • Torchlight: Infinite
  • Combat Master: Season 5
  • Asphalt Legends
  • VPet
War Thunder y Marvel Rivals destacan entre los títulos sin costo más jugados del momento. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)

Qué juegos gratis hay en Epic Games Store

Algunos de los juegos gratis en Epic Games son:

  • Nobody Wants to Die
  • Trenches
  • Retired Steel
  • Starmasons
  • Game of Thrones Winter is Coming
  • Seven Knights Re:BIRTH
  • Shroom Bound
  • Spray N’ Pray
  • Dead Rails
  • Neon Express
  • BULLET YEETERS
  • Gunnies
  • Hellmaster: The Legend of Dante
  • Accordion Solitaire
  • Hunter’s Arena: Revolution
  • Eternal League
Explora géneros como acción, estrategia y rol sin gastar dinero gracias a las opciones gratuitas en Steam y Epic Games Store. (Epic Games)
  • Deal With The Devil Chapter 2 - From Tuonela to Hell
  • BloodLoop
  • QUBIT
  • Shadowverse: Worlds Beyond
  • Project Origin
  • Heart of Stone
  • Carpool: Attack of the Disco Mob
  • Ballad of Violence
  • Biped 2 DEMO
  • Fate War
  • Haunted Space
  • Tomorrow’s Land Base
  • Business Tour - Board Game with Online Multiplayer
  • Terminull Brigade
  • Last Hammashan: Awakening of a Hero
  • Chip ‘N Clawz vs The Brainoids
  • Fate’s Ultimatum for Destiny
  • Wild Forest
  • Auto Drive
  • RavenQuest
  • I’m in Love With Your Dead Grandmother 3: Online Battle Royale
Dota 2 y otros éxitos globales demuestran que la mejor jugabilidad también puede ser accesible sin pago alguno. (Epic Games)
  • Watching From Afar
  • Auto Legends
  • Mecharashi
  • skate.
  • Wild Americas
  • Arena Breakout: Infinite
  • RXC: The Modern Era
  • ChronoForge
  • epic zone battleroyal
  • SolPlex
  • Battle Tanks
  • New Festival Town
  • Last Sniper
  • Masks of the Void Infinity
  • The Four Kings Casino and Slots
  • Feverdream: Rainbow Chaser
  • Godzilla x Kong: Titan Chasers
  • Legends of Elysium
  • Spellfarers
  • HORDEKILL
  • Wayfinder Mod Editor
  • Warborne Above Ashes
  • Warzone
  • Dawn of Ages
  • Scrapped
Cada semana se suman nuevos títulos gratuitos, permitiendo a los jugadores renovar su biblioteca en PC constantemente. (Imagen Ilustrativa Infobae)
  • Pig And Chikin
  • Bloompunk
  • SATANIQUE 2099
  • Albion Online
  • OVERDARE Studio
  • OverKnights
  • Valiants: Arena
  • Swords of Blood

