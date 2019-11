View this post on Instagram

‼️EXCITING NEWS Welcome Sandra! After several years of planning, we are happy to welcome Sandra to sanctuary care! She is required to complete a CDC quarantine period at the Sedgewick County Zoo before she arrives at the center, hopefully in four to six weeks. She has arrived at the zoo and is doing well. Our staff and volunteers are eagerly looking forward to meeting Sandra who is the first orangutan to receive legal "personhood" status in Argentina. We will continue to keep you updated! 📸 from AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko #sandra #sandraorangutan #orangutan #centerforgreatapes #ape #primate #endangered #sanctuary #animal #nature #wildlife #Florida #notpets #animallover