Star Wars 1313 (LucasArts, cancelled in 2013): Boba Fett chararacter design & Coruscant level 1313 world development by @designergus + work-in-progress scene.



In the last year of production (out of 4 or 5), George Lucas decided that Boba should be the protagonist of the game. pic.twitter.com/k7SR9K2W7r