The time Maribel Guardia prevented Andrés Garcia from going to jail: “I was going to kill the director”

Maribel Guardia and Andrés Garcia have a long-standing friendship, however, this connection was recently called into question because the actor assured that for a time it was difficult to work with the actress of Corona de lágrimas 2.

A couple of weeks ago, Garcia said to Sale the Sun that not everything was honey on flakes with his partner.

“She had another idea of what this film business was like and we had a couple of discussions because I already knew more than she did, she had already made 20 or 30 films, had already directed 4 or 5 and produced seven or eight, so obviously she knew more (...) she was very beautiful, beautiful and still beautiful, but you can't let the handsome and the pretty ones do what they want in a movie either, right? 'he said.

It was because of this, that on this occasion, Maribel Guardia not only took the opportunity to talk about Andrés's statements, but also told how endearing her relationship with the actor of the Privilege of Loving has been to the point where she once prevented the artist from committing murder.

Maribel Guardia tiene una amplia trayectoria (Foto: Cuartoscuro) Miguel Dimayuga | Miguel Dimayuga

In an interview for TVyNovelas, the actress of soap operas such as A lucky family, Girl of my heart or Italian girl comes to marry told that she does not consider herself a problematic person and stressed that her interaction with Garcia has always been very cordial.

“I've never had a difference with him or anyone else, I'm not conflicted, on the contrary, whenever we worked together he was a gentleman,” he began.

In this regard, Maribel Guardia said that on one occasion, when they were both in the staging of three uneven couples she intervened so that her friend did not commit a crime.

“In fact, once we were in a play he pulled a gun, he was going to kill the director! , but I got in the way. Yes, I'm crazy and I said, “Andrés!” , and he replied that only me allowed me to tell him things, that I was the only one and the truth has always been divine with me,” he said.

El actor dijo cosas negativas de Maribel (Foto: Instagram/@andresgarciatvoficial)

Maribel also said she had a great appreciation for Andrés Garcia and acknowledged that he seemed a very attractive man.

“I love him very much and I respect him, Andrés was the most handsome man in Mexico and with that smile that says what he wants, it doesn't matter,” he said.

Regarding the statements where she was branded as conflictive, the famous woman delved into that this was not possible, since when someone starts their artistic career they cannot have such attitudes.

La actriz dijo que no era conflictiva (Foto: EFE/Maribel Guardia)

“That's right (I get along well with everyone) and even more so at that time when I was just beginning, because over the years you're making a name for yourself, you know people and you have the opportunity to give your opinion, but when you start a career you can't even open your mouth,” he said.

Maribel Guardia did not rule out that García's statements left her stunned, but she prioritized how long they have taken to know each other.

“The truth is that I was surprised that he said that, but I don't care, because I love him very much and I know that although he has his character he is a good, splendid man and I have beautiful memories of him,” he said.

KEEP READING