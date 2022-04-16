Flavia Laos goes bankrupt over not meeting Harry Styles at Coachella 2022: “It was my fault”

Flavia Laos is in the United States to enjoy the festival Coachella 2022, where the best international artists will be presented until April 24. Harry Styles, a British singer who achieved worldwide success thanks to the band One Direction, was the protagonist of the first edition, but the blonde model did not managed to see it live. What happened?

Fans of the “Watermelon” performer were thrilled when Laos announced, through its official TikTok account, that he was at Empire Polo Club, in California, to see the youth idol. “Today we will see this song live for the first time” , she posted alongside a video of her dancing with her friends “As it was”, the new single by Styles.

Flavia Laos announced that she would be at the Harry Styles show at Coachella 2022 | VIDEO: TikTok/ @flavialaosu1

This is how netizens assured the Peruvian influencer that she was fulfilling the dream of many fans, who were unable to attend the festival for various reasons. “Today I met envy”, “Conquer Harry Styles, whatever”, “What luck!” , “Take it to the moon for me”, “I would like to go too”, were some comments that can be read in Flavia Laos' post.

Hours later, Patricio Parodi's ex-partner was seen at the musical event in the company of their friends. In addition, she was very happy that she met influencers Luana Barrón and Mafer Neyra, who attended the festival with her boyfriend Ernesto Cabieses. All of them were excited to see Harry Styles live in concert.

Flavia Laos en Coachella 2022, uno de los festivales musicales más importantes del mundo. (Foto: Instagram/@flavialaosu)

FLAVIA LAOS MISSED THE SHOW

The blonde model surprised her followers by announcing that she was at her hotel and no longer at the festival. “I missed all the shows, here we are at the hotel because something ugly happened. Luana saved me, because if she hadn't been there...” , commented on his Instagram stories with the sad semblant. In addition, he wrote in his post that he was about to cry.

At the insistence of netizens, Flavia clarified that she did not see the British singer; however, she did not tell what exactly happened so that she had to withdraw from the festival so abruptly. “If you ask if I saw Harry Styles or something, no, nothing. It was a fail, it was my fault, but pucha... First experience here,” he added.

Flavia Laos was unable to attend the Harry Styles presentation at Coachella 2022 | VIDEO: Instagram/ @flavialaosu

COACHELLA 2022: HOW TO WATCH THE CONCERTS FOR FREE ONLINE?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, takes place in California, United States, after a two-year recess due to the fact that the coronavirus pandemic prevented it from happening normally. This year it will be two weekends in April; the first from 15 to 17 and the second from April 22 to 24.

For the 2022 edition, music lovers who cannot attend can enjoy all the concerts online. These have been divided into channels that you can watch for free, you just need to enter their official YouTube channel. Next, check the links. Learn more about the live shows HERE.

- Link to watch Coachella 2022 live (Channel 1)

- Link to watch Coachella 2022 live (Channel 2)

- Link to watch Coachella 2022 live (Channel 3)

REMEMBER: If you missed the show of your favorite artist or band, don't worry. Before each live broadcast you will be able to see the best shows of the previous day.

