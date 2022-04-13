Why did they compare Pony Ruiz to Luka Modric after the victory of Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Pony Ruiz even showed off his skills on the Mexican football fields, which is why they compared him to Luka Modric.

Real Madrid once again rescued an agonizing victory that prolonged its time in the 2021-22 Champions League campaign. While it seemed that Chelsea would win the feat at Santiago Bernabeu, Luka Modric was a decisive player for his team to achieve the goal that brought his team closer to the comeback. Although he did not score a goal, he was compared to Rodrigo El Pony Ruiz due to the assistance he provided to Rodrygo in the 80th minute.

The play with which the meringues extended the match until overtime took place ten minutes from the end. On the left wing, Vinicius Jr. served Luka Modric, who was closer to the midfield. Instead of looking for an individual play, the Croatian watched the trajectory that Rodrygo took towards the large area.

The context seemed complicated. However, Modric was encouraged to send an air pass with his three fingers in the direction of the exact position of the Brazilian striker. Without settling in or receiving the ball, Rodrygo shot at first intention against the goal guarded by Edouard Mendy and scored the only goal that the people of Madrid required to force the overtime.

Modric's brilliant performance was a reason for Mexican football fans to remember on social media when Pony Ruiz made a similar move. It happened during a visit that the Santos Laguna Club made to the Águilas del América at the Estadio Azteca, in the 2004-2005 season.

With America's defense well planted in his line, striker Junior César made a move, similar to that of Rodrygo, towards the Americanist area. The move was observed by Pony Ruiz, who sent a three-finger pass that also matched the exact position of his teammate. The number 10 finished off with a solid head and beat goalkeeper Sebastian Saja.

“Proud to have seen Pony Ruiz play”, “When he was a child Modric got a BimboCard from Pony Ruiz. He immediately became his reference”, “Modric was watching videos of the Pony Ruiz to center”, “The Pony Ruiz since time immemorial”, “I knew that Modric had seen it elsewhere... I present Rodrigo El Pony Ruiz” and “The one who did not see Pony Ruiz passes to any Modric prays” , were some of the comments about it on Twitter.

From the start, Chelsea put pressure on the meringues in their midfield. Thanks to the constant siege, in the 15th minute Mason Mount managed to fight behind and receive a pass in the penalty area to put his team one goal away from the draw on the overall scoreboard. The score did not move again for the remainder of the first half and Chelsea took the victory at halftime.

In the second half, in the 51st minute, a corner kick allowed Antonio Rudigier to tie the actions on aggregate and give the English an air of hope. After 24 minutes Timo Werner seemed to have dictated the elimination of the Madrid team, but five minutes later the genius between Rodrygo and Luka Modric appeared.

Karim Benzema appeared in compensation time and scored the second goal for Real Madrid. The timer sold out with the capacity of the Santiago Bernabeu celebrating the resurrection and the passage to the semifinal of the most important club tournament in the world.

