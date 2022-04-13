What is the surgical procedure that Juan Soler will undergo

After Argentine actor Juan Soler recorded a campaign for May 10 to celebrate Mother's Day, he confirmed in front of the cameras that he will undergo a surgical procedure.

The telenovela heartthrob reported to the reporters of the morning show Sale el Sol that he will perform surgery because of an inguinal hernia that he contains in his body, so he commented that he deprived himself of various actions he performs in his daily life such as exercising, however, his attitude to the alleged operation is intact: “I have been without a gym for more than three and a half months, but with a high spirit,” he said.

After explaining the procedure he will have to go through in the hospital, he jokingly invited all the media present at the interview to visit him in the hospital, adding that they could hold a fun meeting.

“I'm just going to be away one day, on Monday I finish recording, I go to the hospital and they do the surgery, which is laparoscopy, which is very fast, I'm going to sleep that night in the hospital, so whoever wants to visit me, they're all invited, there's going to be suck*, chips, music, dinner, dance, show, everything,” he joked. Juan Soler.

El actor contiene una hernia en su cuerpo, por lo que será internado en un hospital para quitarla. (Foto: Instagram / @juansolervalls)

He also confirmed that he would only spend two nights in the clinic where he will be operated on, so he can quickly join the forums where he works, however, there are various care that he must follow to the letter: “No, if there is care, I can't carry, so you know, duck on the back (...) we're not going to be able to do all those things that night, but everything else yes, we are going to be calm without lifting weight,” he added.

He also denied that he was afraid of surgeries, because he confirmed that he was “zero” nervous in these situations, he even stressed that he himself applies his injections or other processes that his body needs.

“No, I am zero stuck with those things, I inject myself, I infiltrate, I inject my family, my daughters, no, it doesn't give me zeros, in fact they saw me yesterday and the doctor told me 'Well you have to program little by little, 'and I said 'Is it urgent?' and he said 'No, it's not urgent at all, but you do have to attend to it'”.

Because of this, the 56-year-old actor mentioned that he would have to postpone his Easter holidays, which he would spend on a ranch, this because the doctor banned him from any activity he had planned in that place, so he will spend the vacation period in the CDMX.

El también presentador acotó que no podrá realizar sus vacaciones de semana santa. (Fotos: Instagram / @juansolervalls)

“I was going to go to a ranch to go swimming to run to take good Borges to breathe fresh air, but the doctor forbade me, and go to a ranch to sit, watch horses run, people swim, Borges have fun, I'm not willing. I'm going to stay and enjoy Mexico City, which is in such beautiful weather right now and maybe on the weekend I'll go to a friend's restaurant,” said Juan Soler.

Recently, the actor was involved in various rumors about an alleged relationship with journalist Paola Rojas, since last March 19, the aforementioned Mexican journalist, posted on his official Instagram account a video that denoted a very enjoyable moment embraced with the famous, together with two other friends, a situation that resumed several rumors before a couple's relationship.

“Already very close with the Soler right? They should already walk”, “What a nice couple”, “Very handsome!!!! Paola and Juan Soler very nice couple”, “Both deserve a chance to be happy! I hope something nice flows”, were some comments from Paola's followers.

La periodista despertó los rumores sobre su supuesta relación con el actor Juan Soler. (ig: @paolarojas)

KEEP READING:























