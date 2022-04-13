Pharaoh Love Shady released a new song where he 'throws' Residente after fight with J Balvin

More than a month has passed since the fight between Residente and J Balvin that reached its peak with the song by the former member of 'Calle 13′ that generated viralization, criticism and even memes against the Colombian singer. However, another musician came out in defense of the reggaetonero, the Peruvian Pharaón Love Shady who released “Rip [R] esentido” on Tuesday, with a strong message against former Calle 13.

As you remember, the Peruvian Pharaoh Love Shady expressed his total disagreement with the 'tiradera' that Residente made to leave the artist badly stopped colombian. The fact is contextualized when the 29th BZRP Sessions came out, where René Pérez unleashed his anger against who was once his friend. For what reason did you decide to release a song as a 'tiradera' against the Puerto Rican? Here's the story.

After the scandal between Residente and J Balvin, Pharaoh Love Shady released a song aimed at the rapper. Video: YouTube/Pharaoh Love Shady.

On his Instagram account, Pharaoh took the opportunity to upload a story where he gave his full support to J Balvin, encouraging him to respond to the criticism that Residente had against him during his last musical session.

“Balvin don't leave,” he answers the communist. Remember that the artist NK swept it once. If he could do it, you can do it too. Lest's go ,” wrote the popular Peruvian singer who respects the Colombian artist very much.

Not only that, since at the beginning of April, Love Shady took the opportunity to send a new message to Residente. Through stories he expanded on his annoyance at the way in which the Puerto Rican criticized the urban genre of music. “Oh, my gosh, what will become of you, you pity. It hurt me that you threw the urban genre because, thanks to gender, I left the streets and today I give myself a good life, I live happily, I live well economically, my life is much better than it was before,” he said.

For that reason he considered him a “coward” and “hypocrite”, to the point of calling him “Resentful”.

“ Resentful, why do you keep throwing the genre? When you started you were doing reggaeton and you triumphed as an artist. Now, old man in your 40s, you have rapper delirium, you prefer that they no longer remember you as reggaeton. What is that hypocrisy, resentful? ”, said Pharaoh.

“You wear that [R] in your resentful cap, you embarrass the genre (...) After the urban genre has fed you and you bought that house, which costs something of 4 million dollars, you now believe that all you have gotten has been rapping; that hypocrisy shames. Wow, you're sorry, resentful! “, continued Pharaoh Love Shady in relation to the logo of the cap that the rapper has.

After posting on her Instagram a goal to release the 'tiradera', Love Shady prepared to release the song that came out today, April 12, in the afternoon. Titled “Rip [R] esentido” with direct messages to the rapper, who has already gone viral on social networks.

“The worst jury in the battle of the roosters, it would be nothing if you weren't for White Lion /In the past you said you were autistic, just to cover up your communist fanaticism. I know that deep down you are also racist, remember that Chavez was also a terrorist /What was René, you are aware of the types, you take a face for the poor, but you live like rich”, are some of the phrases of the song that is trending on Youtube and quickly exceeded 200 thousand views. They have also left memes that have gone viral on Twitter.

