We have a new Percy Jackson! Walker Scobell will star in the Disney+ series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 28: Walker Scobell attends The Adam Project World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on February 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

The search for Logan Lerman's successor is over. Disney+ has chosen a new Percy Jackson for the next television series that will integrate its catalog of original productions. Walker Scobell will be the next actor to give life to this famous character who was born in the literary saga of adventure and fantasy created by writer Rick Riordan.

Percy Jackson and the Gods of Olympus will consist of a television adaptation of the best-selling books of the same name that were published between 2005 and 2009 . After the successful novels have given rise to two films in the past, the streaming platform will bet on telling the story in a format of episodes and seasons with Scobell as the first to join the cast, since it has not yet been confirmed who the other stars who will accompany him on that journey.

Walker Scobell y Ryan Reynolds protagonizaron la película de ciencia ficción que dirigió Shawn Levy. (Netflix) DOANE GREGORY/NETFLIX

The young artist recently made his film debut with The Adam Project, a film by Shawn Levy that was released this year through Netflix. In this sci-fi and drama proposal, he gave life to young Adam and shared the lead with Ryan Reynolds, who played his older version. Other notable Hollywood figures such as Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldaña were also part of the cast.

His start in acting is very fresh and it seems that this was the profile that best suited the role of Percy Jackson in this reboot of the live-action franchise. In 2010 and 2013, Logan Lerman took charge of putting himself in the shoes of the iconic demigod for the big screen and starred alongside Alexandra Daddario, Brandon T. Jackson, Douglas Smith, Jake Abel and Leven Rambin. Both films were directed by American filmmaker Chris Columbus.

Shawn Levy, Zoe Saldana, Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Jennifer Garner y Mark Ruffalo posan juntos en la premiere de "El proyecto Adam". (Noam Galai/Getty Images para Netflix) NOAM GALAI | Getty Images for Netflix

Rick Riordan is happy about the election of Walker Scobell

Shortly after the announcement became official, Rick Riordan shared a few words about the signing of Percy Jackson's next performer. “ Walker Scobell is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy ,” he wrote in a post on his website. In addition to being an executive producer, the author will be much more involved in the development and will write the pilot episode with Jon Steinberg.

“Many of you recently discovered how great Walker is when you watched The Adam Project, in which Walker lit up the screen as a younger version of Ryan Reynolds's character. We were lucky enough to audition Walker months before that production came out, but the film only confirmed what we already knew about his talent. It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect combination of comic timing, sweetness, rebellion, sarcasm and heroism to play our hero Percy Jackson,” he added.

La saga literaria de Rick Riordan volverá a ser adaptada, pero esta vez para la pantalla chica. (Disney)

Television fiction, which will bear the title of Percy Jackson and the Gods of Olympus, officially began as a project by Disney+ in January of this year. The plot focuses on a 12-year-old boy who discovers himself as a demigod and begins to deal with the reality of his supernatural origins and the powers that have been granted to him. However, his life is completely turned upside down when Zeus accuses him of stealing his master ray, so he must make a journey across the United States to recover it under an extremely important mission: to return order and calm to Olympus.

