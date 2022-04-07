Johanna San Miguel and Carlos Carlín thought about starting a romance and having a child together

Johanna St. Michael and Carlos Carlín, who were part of the comedian series Pataclaun, have shown on more than one occasion that they are great friends. They met in 1985 and, although chemistry did not emerge instantly at first, they became inseparable since they gave life to Queca and Tony in the late nineties.

Once the program was over, everyone took a different course in their career. However, fate always ended up bringing them together in projects such as “Chancho amor”, “Muerte Cupid”, “Puro Cuento”, among others. The most recent play in which they will get together again is “Until television separates us”.

In this staging, the prominent artists question with great humor and ingenuity the importance of having a boyfriend or girlfriend for society. “Is it necessary to have a partner? Is a romantic relationship more important than a friendship? Would they have done well if they became sweethearts as everyone told them?” , says the synopsis of the work.

And it is that many followers have wondered why they never started a love relationship, taking into account that both have said that their chemistry is extraordinary on and off screens. These speculations gained strength when, in 2021, San Miguel revived a photograph on Instagram in which he appeared kissing with his great friend.

THEY RAISED THE IDEA OF BEING TOGETHER

Regarding these rumors, the host of Esto es Guerra surprised locals and strangers by confessing that the idea of starting a relationship with Carlín had indeed passed through her mind. “I did have that idea and I told him (...) We even talked about having a child when we were kids. I am an excellent mom,” said Johanna for the newspaper El Comercio.

The former host of Wonton Night added that they never came to anything because at that time the presenter “was not in the best condition” to start a romance . However, he also maintained that he thought at some point about starting a family with his friend. “Yes, I would have liked it,” the actor added.

However, San Miguel reflected on the possibility of having been Carlos Carlín's partner and assured that it would have been “impossible” for a relationship between the two to have worked. According to him, this is because both have very different personalities that couple well as friends, but not as lovers.

“We would take our eyes out, we would end up on Sundays. Carlín is a recontra hermit, I think he wants to be alone for the rest of his life with Mystic and Layla (their dogs) and their dolls. In my case I do want to find someone who is the best for me. Carlin is colder, I'm more passionate,” said the figure from América TV.

“If we decide to start a relationship, we would end up killing ourselves within 48 hours. It's a love-hate,” emphasized the actor. “And they are being good people with 48 hours, I think that at an hour and a half I can't stand you anymore. But I still love him, I admire him, he is part of my family, there is too much love, respect, admiration. It's a pleasure to work and create with him,” Johanna added.

