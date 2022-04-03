Violence in Michoacán: Cuitzeo's trustee murdered after being kidnapped

Francisco Díaz Rodríguez, Cuitzeo's trustee, was killed and located inside his car on a stretch that connects Morelia to Salamanca, after being reported deprived of liberty.

The Michoacán Prosecutor's Office initiated investigations to clarify the facts in which the official was deprived of his life. Unofficial reports indicate that he had a firearm impact on the head.

The local authorities had already become aware of the case, as Díaz Rodríguez was kidnapped around 4:40 p.m., although it had been indicated that he left for the Mariano Escobedo community.

According to the report of the ministerial unit, they received the report on the disappearance of the municipal trustee and an operation was deployed with agents of the National Anti-Kidnapping Coordination (Conase). The agents mobilized by land and air to find him.

El síndico fue secuestrado por la tarde (Foto: Especial)

Cuitzeo is located in the vicinity of the lake of the same name and at the end of last year there was a strengthening of agents in the area with the appointment of the director and deputy director of the municipality's Security Secretariat. The area has also served as a step towards the expansion of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which entered Guanajuato to displace the Santa Rosa Cartel from Lima.

On November 21, when the new commanders arrived, there was an attack on the Chivis bar located in the Centro neighborhood of the municipality. The result of the attack was two dead and six wounded, including two women.

Armed persons entered the nightclub on Lazaro Cardenas Street and opened fire on those present. On that occasion, sources consulted by Infobae Mexico indicated that this could have been a criminal response after the intervention of state authorities.

Prior to the election day in 2021, when the population voted for the government and the mayors, hit men shot at the vehicle in which Rosa Elia Milan Pintor was traveling, a profile selected by the Morena-PT coalition to compete for the municipal presidency of Cuitzeo.

Her husband, José Marcelino Pérez Aguilar, was injured by the impacts following the attack that occurred on May 31, when he was traveling with his family back home, after leaving the town of Mariano Escobedo. At the entrance to the municipal seat, a group of armed men on board a motorcycle and a car opened fire on them.

José Marcelino Pérez Aguilar, esposo de Rosa Elia Milán Pintor, candidata de Morena a Cuitzeo, Michoacán, falleció después de un ataque con arma de fuego (Foto: Facebook / @DoctoraRosaElia)

The candidate's husband was seriously injured and sent to the hospital, but eventually died hours later from the impacts received. The Morenista won in the preferences and took office in the mayor's office.

In November of last year, Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla said that Cuitzeo operates a criminal gang dedicated to fuel theft, known as huachicol. According to the State Executive, this crime lasted for years, since the group is linked to the sum of murders and violence recorded in the demarcation.

