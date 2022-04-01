Doctor Strange 2: how and when to buy tickets - Presale in Peru

The latest news from the cinema. Following the success of The Power of the Dog, actor Benedict Cumberbatch is preparing for his return to the screen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second part of this Marvel character, whom we have previously seen in Spider-Man and Avengers. Peruvian audiences who have followed the UCM chronology will be able to enjoy this new production. From now on you can separate your day on the calendar so you don't miss this film. In the following lines we share all the details you need to know.

¿DE QUÉ TRATA DOCTOR STRANGE 1?

Dr. Stephen Strange's life changes radically after a car accident that leaves serious injuries on his hands. When traditional medicine fails, he is forced to seek hope and a cure in an unthinkable place: an isolated community in Nepal called Kamar-Taj. He quickly discovers that this is not only a recovery center, but also the front line of a battle against dark and occult forces bent on destroying our reality. Before long, the doctor, armed with his recently acquired magical powers, is forced to choose between returning to his former life of wealth and prestige or leaving everything, to defend the world as the most powerful magician on the planet.

SOBRE DOCTOR STRANGE 2

Marvel Studios' “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is an exciting journey with his trusted friend Wong and Wanda Maximoff, also known as Scarlet Witch. This marks a timeline that unites the story of the first part released in 2016.”

Elenco: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Xochitl Gomez, Soo Cole, Tony McCarthy.

Direction: Sam Raimi (Spider-Man and the Devil's Awakening trilogy).

DOCTOR STRANGE 2 PREMIERE IN PERU

The official date for Peru is Thursday, May 5, according to the schedule of premieres maintained by our country. Although, as has happened with the other Marvel films, there will be a preview in which some lucky people will be the first to see the new Cumberbatch film.

DOCTOR STRANGE: PREVENTA EN PERÚ

After confirming the release date of Doctor Strange 2, film networks in Peru have launched a series of advertisements on their social networks to remind fans that they are about to start with the pre-sale of tickets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale will be made online on the Internet. It is recommended to have a good connection and above all the details of your credit/debit card to carry out the operation.

When does the Doctor Strange pre-sale start? It is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6, 2022. In order to be one of the first to make a purchase, it is important that you have the cinemas' social media notifications turned on so that they will let you know when it is already available on their websites.

¿DÓNDE VER DOCTOR STRANGE?

These are the cinemas in Peru where you can see the premiere of the movie Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness. For this type of event, companies launch promotions for their users, from combos to consume, souvenirs and other types of products. Remember, as it is a closed space it is important that you carry your vaccination card with the full doses against COVID-19.

- UVK

- Cineplanet

- Cinépolis

- Cinestar

- Cinemark

- Cinerama Pacifico

Dan a conocer la fecha para la venta de entradas de Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

¿DOCTOR STRANGE LLEGA A DISNEY PLUS?

With the announcement of its theatrical release, many have wondered if it will reach the Disney Plus streaming platform. So far it has not been confirmed that it will be part of the catalogue, but it is estimated that it could be added after a few weeks it is on the world card.

On the Disney Plus website we can find out the plans and prices to purchase this streaming service. This is the normal cost without a discount.

- Monthly cost: S/ 25.90

- Annual cost: S/ 259.90

