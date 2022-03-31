Rafael Mercadante was shunned into networks for defending Luis de Llano

Rafael Mercadante released a message for Luis de Llano amid the controversy over the accusations that Sasha Sokol made against him for allegedly abusing her. The actor assured that the creative producer is an “excellent husband and father”. The criticism soon came from netizens who questioned his comments.

After this March 30 Luis de Llano responded by means of a statement to the accusations that Sasha Sokol made against him on March 8, users of social networks lashed out at the products. However, there were those who defended it, as in the case of Rafael Mercadante.

Through his Twitter account, the presenter shared that, depending on the times he has worked with De Llano and the fact that his closest circle believes him innocence, he can say that he is an “excellent” man and can only express his admiration to him.

Mercadante retweeted the statement shared by Luis de Llano, showing his support (Photo: screenshot/Twitter)

Netizens lashed out at him, questioning why he had made that comment and noting that his tweet was minimizing the facts, as well as wishing that his daughter would not have to go through the same situation as Sokol.

“Another one just as pig... I hope that your daughter of 13 or 14 years does not get to that situation of walking with a man of 40 ″, one of the users expressed himself.

Although he deleted the main tweet, user continue to criticize him for his message (Photo: screenshot/Twitter)

The actor decided to respond to this particular Internet user, stating that he should “take care” of his mouth, since there are communities where girls of that age are married and that, if he does not know the details of the relationship, he should not have an opinion.

This tweet caused even more controversy among users who had already joined the debate about what happened between Luis de Llano and Sasha Sokol. A few minutes later, several accused the actor of justifying and normalizing pedophilia and that he was supporting an alleged aggressor.

From this tweet, Rafael began to delete his past messages (Photo: screenshot/Twitter)

“What are you, apart from lambiscón! Paedophilia is a crime. Investigate... I just hope you don't reproduce! Moron!” , “Justifying pederasty, go pig!” , “Here is the guy who admires and respects the old pig of Luis de Llano, the one who normalizes a relationship with a 14-year-old girl...”, they said in response to what was written by the presenter.

Once again, Mercadante responded to one of the tweets in which they criticized him, now arguing that what was expressed by netizens was a matter of generation, so he preferred not to spend his time answering more.

A few hours later, the presenter decided to delete several of the tweets he had published, as well as in which he showed his support for Luis de Llano.

