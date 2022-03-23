Colima adds 184 murders and only 4 arrested so far in 2022: prosecutor's office

In Colima, which for a long time remained safe from violence in the country, hell broke out on January 25 with a prison riot that left at least seven injured and nine died in an alleged brawl between two opposing cells of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) in bedrooms A and B of the city's Social Reintegration Center.

The following has been an unstoppable wave of violence and impunity: 50 homicides in January; 68 in February; 66 so far in March; and only four arrested in the first quarter of what is shaping up to be one of the worst years for the entity in terms of security.

Bryant Alejandro García Ramírez, Attorney General of Colima, reported on Tuesday, March 22, that “practically all” of the 184 murder victims that have been registered in the entity in that period have a record of drug trafficking, criminal association, organized crime and some of them are even fully identified as members of criminal criminal groups.

“So far, four people have been arrested for the different violent acts that occurred in the state, where work is continuing on the integration of the investigation kits for their prosecution,” explained the prosecutor.

He also explained that the investigation of other persons is continuing, so that once the corresponding evidence has been obtained, to request arrest warrants for their arrest; he also reiterated that in some cases the corresponding investigations are being carried out, their belonging either through relatives or directly those involved.

“We work in networks of family ties or with organized crime organizations,” he said.

The prosecutor himself awarded the increase in violence in the entity to the dispute in the state Cereso between two cells of the CJNG. The first was led by Felipe Peñaloza, the Red, and Victor Alexander Torres Brizuel, nephew of José Bernabé Brizuela Meraz, leader of the Mezcales.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Colima reported on Tuesday that virtually all of the alleged perpetrators (at least 10 people) of the mutiny were identified. It was revealed that the Public Prosecutor's Office will prosecute the cases one by one to make the strategy more effective, so it was stated that there will be “forcefulness” against the characters fully identified by images and other evidence presented throughout the process.

The Office of the Attorney General of the State opened an investigation folder which includes the following evidence:

- 40 interviews collected with victims of the events, all of them deprived of their liberty; witnesses and security and custody personnel of Cereso.

- 38 expert opinions in various specialties, such as field criminology, ballistics, forensic chemistry, lophoscopy, genetics and forensic medicine.

- 14 reports submitted by the Cereso authority.

- 7 reports submitted by institutions in the health sector, including the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and the Regional University Hospital (HRU).

- 13 reports from the Investigating Police.

- Inspection of 43 graphic video folders of the cameras located in Cereso.

