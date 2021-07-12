HomeNewsEspañol
Monday July 12, 2021
Recent HeadlinesTokio 2020Beijing 2022FederationsIOCOpinionATR en Español
IOC

Norway Not Ruling Out 2026 Winter Olympic Bid

(ATR) IOC member Gerhard Heiberg tells ATR&nbsp;that his country may bid for its first Winter Games since Lillehammer.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021
Norway's Therese Johaug celebrates with the Norwegian flag after crossing the finish line of the women's cross country 30 km mass start classic style competition of the 2015 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden, on February 28, 2015. Norway's Therese Johaug won ahead of Norway's Marit Bjoergen and Sweden's Charlotte Kalla. AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Norway's Therese Johaug celebrates with the Norwegian flag after crossing the finish line of the women's cross country 30 km mass start classic style competition of the 2015 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Falun, Sweden, on February 28, 2015. Norway's Therese Johaug won ahead of Norway's Marit Bjoergen and Sweden's Charlotte Kalla. AFP PHOTO / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

(ATR) After Oslo’s disastrous 2022 bid, IOC member Gerhard Heiberg tells Around the Rings that Norway may run again for the Winter Olympics after all.

Considered a favorite for the 2022 Games, Oslo crashed out of the race after failing to secure Norwegian government support amid concerns over the costs of the Games and IOC demands placed on Olympic hosts. It left Almaty and Beijing to scrap it out for victory; the IOC vote comes July 31.

In December, on the sidelines of the IOC Session in Monaco, Heiberg told ATR that Oslo’s 2022 demise had wrecked any chance of the city returning with a tilt at the 2026 Games: "I think it’s gone for many, many years for Oslo. We had our big internal fights and we will not be back for 2026."

But the former IOC marketing chief is now hinting at an Oslo comeback.

"We are all of the opinion that first we have to organize the 2016 Youth Olympic Winter Games in February 2016," he told ATR.

"After that, we can discuss whether we should participate in the competition for 2026 Winter Games."

An IOC inspection team is midway through its four-day checkup of Lillehammer’s preparations for next year’s YOG. There are less than 300 days to go until the opening ceremony.

Heiberg’s comments to ATR come a few days after the Swedish NOC president Stefan Lindeberg said the country’s sports chiefs were considering studying a potential bid from Stockholm for the 2026 Games.

Stockholm was also one of a group of cities to withdraw from the race for the 2022 Olympics due to a lack of financial guarantees.

IOC president Thomas Bach, who came under fire for 2022 bidding debacle, will be buoyed that NOCs who quit that contest have been fired up by the revamped bid procedure in Agenda 2020 reforms and are already thinking about potential bids for the 2026 Games.

Bidding applications are not due with the IOC until 2017.

Reported by Mark Bisson

For general comments or questions, clickhere.

​20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics is AroundTheRings.com, for subscribersonly.​

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

ATRnorwaybiddingolympicsgerhard heibergioc

Últimas Noticias

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Murió Jorge Landau, histórico apoderado del Partido Justicialista

Bitcoin se acerca a un “cruce bajista”: la criptomoneda está cercae de dar una señal que asusta a los inversores

Así puede crear una cuenta de Google sin necesidad de abrir Gmail

Preocupa en Brasil la alta tasa de embarazadas que mueren por COVID-19: ¿cuál es la causa?

Gerardo Morales volvió a criticar a María Eugenia Vidal y a Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: “Se puso el traje de Presidente antes de serlo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Estados Unidos envió un destructor a las aguas disputadas del mar de China Meridional

Puebla entró en la tercera ola de COVID-19: Miguel Barbosa

Hambruna Mundial Informe 2020: 160 millones de nuevas personas sufrieron hambre

Quién es Christian Emmanuel Sanon, el residente en Miami al que acusan de reclutar a los asesinos de Jovenel Moise

Cambios en el gabinete de Sheinbaum: Martí Batres será el nuevo secretario de Gobierno de CDMX

TELESHOW

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

“El dólar no nos afecta”: las peores pifias y ridículos de Andrea Legarreta

Lolita Cortés recordó cómo vivió sus disputas con Jolette: “Nos sacaban con escolta”

Asesinaron a balazos al rapero Indian Red Boy mientras transmitía en vivo desde Instagram

José Joel lanzó dura advertencia a su hermana Sarita Sosa: “Podría ir a la cárcel”

El mensaje de apoyo de Lali Espósito al pueblo cubano luego de la represión del régimen a las manifestaciones pacíficas

DEPORTES

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

La foto que muestra cómo quedó el tobillo de Di María después de la final ante Brasil: “Así siguió jugando”

Un muerto y varios heridos en Italia durante los festejos de la Eurocopa: caídas, explosiones y un choque impactante

Qué dijo el papa Francisco sobre los títulos ganados por Argentina e Italia en fútbol

César Luis Menotti, luego del título argentino de la Copa América: “Este cuerpo técnico no vende humo”

Un capitán en todo momento: el gesto de Messi para frenar a De Paul en medio de los festejos por respeto a Brasil