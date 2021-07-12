HomeNewsEspañol
Bach To Discuss Sport Development In India -- Monday Memo

(ATR) The&nbsp;IOC President is meeting with&nbsp;Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to likely discuss a 2024 Olympic bid.

By
Newsroom Infobae
July 12, 2021
India's flagbearer Sushil Kumar leads his delegation as they parade in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium in London on July 27, 2012. AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/GettyImages)
India's flagbearer Sushil Kumar leads his delegation as they parade in the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games in the Olympic Stadium in London on July 27, 2012. AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN (Photo credit should read OLIVIER MORIN/AFP/GettyImages)

(ATR) IOC President Thomas Bach and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to discuss a 2024 Olympic bid Monday.

Rumors persist that India will launch a 2024 or 2028 bid, Around the Rings European editor Mark Bisson reports. The picture will become clearer after their meeting at the PM's official residence.

Boston, Hamburg, Paris and Rome have announced their candidacies for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Baku, and Budapest may bid as well.

Following his stop in India, the IOC chief will travel to Oceania visiting Fiji and Australia.

Bach will speak at the IOC Regional Olympic Forum in Suva, Fiji, which takes place on Apr. 28-29. The meeting is part of the Oceania National Olympic Committees General Assembly.

During his Australia trip, Bach will visit both Sydney and Canberra where he will be received by Prime Minister Tony Abbot.

Boston 2024

The office of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is holding a Citizens Advisory Group meeting this week where the city's bid for the 2024 Olympic Games could come up.

The meeting will take place April 28 at the Roxbury Community College.

Boston 2024, the group behind the city's bid for the Games, has seen a steady increase in support for the Olympics since recording 36 percent support in a poll released Mar. 20.

After the low support, Boston 2024 announced a statewide referendum would be held on Nov. 16, 2016.

FEI Sports Forum and Extraordinary General Assembly

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) is holding its annual Sports Forum and Extraordinary General Assembly April 27-28.

The forum, taking place at theInternational Institute for Management Developmentin Lausanne, will cover topics like the future of the FEI World Equestrian Games, non-Olympic disciplines, and para-equestrian.

Olympic Agenda 2020 will also be a major focus at the forum, according to the FEI.

The FEI Extraordinary Assembly, open only to national equestrian federations, takes place on the morning of April 28 prior to a session on the future of jumping events.

U.S. Olympic Academy

The LA84 Foundation is holding the 2015 U.S. Olympic Academy on April 30 inLos Angeles.

The theme of this year's conference is "Olympic City Lifecycle: From Bid to Legacy."

ATReditor Ed Hula andATRreporter Aaron Bauer will be on the scene in L.A. to cover the event.

Ice Hockey World Championship

The 2015 Ice Hockey World Championship begins on May 1.

Two of the largest cities in the Czech Republic, Ostrava and Prague, will host the event.

The International Ice Hockey Federation, along with the Czech Ice Hockey Association, expects over 600,000 spectators to attend the championship.

Sixteen teams will compete at the championship which ends on May 17.

Lillehammer 2016 Coordination Commission

The Coordination Commission for the second Winter Youth Olympic Games meets in Lillehammer, April 27-28.

The Norwegian town is hosting the 2016 Winter YOG Feb. 12-21.Over 1,000 athletes, ages 15-18, from 70 countries will compete in 70 medal events.

Members of the coordination commission for the Lillehammer 2016 Winter YOG, chaired by Angela Ruggiero, includeRené Fasel,Gian-Franco Kasper, Adam Pengilly, andYang Yang.

World Table Tennis Championships

The 2015 World Table Tennis Championships are underway in Suzhou, China.

This marks the fifth time the International Table Tennis Federation has staged the world championships in China.

Competition ends May 3.

Written byNicole Bennett

For general comments or questions,click here.

20 Years at #1: Your best source of news about the Olympics isAroundTheRings.com, for subscribers only.

