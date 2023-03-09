Irina Viner, the tsarina of Russian rhythmic gymnastics, was suspended for defaming judges

Irina Viner with sisters Dina and Arina Averina, the last two Russian Olympic representatives in rhythmic gymnastics

The Ethics Foundation of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) banned Irina Viner from coaching or officiating in any international competition for two years, in a decision published this week. The sanction comes after an investigation into Viner’s behavior during and after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, when three-time world champion Dina Averina was overtaken by Israeli Linoy Ashram in the all-around individual final. In addition to the images that the world saw during the outcome of the Olympic competition, statements were added to the media, where Viner suggested that the judges were motivated by anti-Russian prejudices.

A summary of the ruling on the FIG website did not specify exactly which of the accusations were confirmed - since there was also talk of threats to judges - but it did indicate that Viner was found “responsible for non-compliance with the rules of the FIG.” Her statements after the Olympic Games were “considered abusive and in violation of the rules of the International Federation,” the statement said. The two-year suspension will not begin until the current measures that exclude Russia and its ally Belarus from international gymnastics due to the invasion of Ukraine are lifted, provided that this occurs within five years after the date of the ruling.

Dina Averina, knocked down for being Olympic runner-up in Tokyo 2020

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (FSGR) said that the organization was considering appealing the decision and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko accused the FIG of a “discriminatory policy against Russia”, all in statements to the state news agency Tass.

Viner became a familiar face for any fan or follower of rhythmic gymnastics. She shows herself as a diva. Always wearing flamboyant hats and elegantly dressed, the coach was married to the billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov, who was the president of the Russian Fencing Federation and an influential leader in sports in her country. She is, without a doubt, one of the most picturesque characters in the discipline. It would even be funny if it weren’t for the certain cruelty with which she achieves sporting successes. Russia is an absolute power in rhythmic gymnastics and from the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games it had achieved an uninterrupted individual Olympic gold. Viner’s training methods came under scrutiny in the documentary “Over The Limit”, which followed her and the gymnast Margarita Mamun before the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and showed Viner repeatedly criticizing Mamun in very personal terms.

Irina Viner with Vladimir Putin in 2013

One of the last controversial episodes of Viner’s career came a few days ago, when a video was leaked in which she was seen directing the rehearsal of a military parade that took place two days before the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The images appeared on social networks and show men and women dressed in military uniforms marching to the rhythm of the song Stalin Gave the Order, according to Ukrainian media.

However, Viner denied that the gala show she directed had a militarist component and remarked that it had nothing to do with athletes. As explained, the parade was on the occasion of the holiday that celebrates people who are serving the Armed Forces and coincided with the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.