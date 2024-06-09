Rugby 7s: the best player of 2023 would only play the medal match in Paris

The moment when the forward “buries” Paulin Riva on the grass of the Civitas Metropolitano. Credit. World Rugby

A risky lift to the French opponent Paulin Riva with the Argentine defeat in the already unchanged final in Madrid seriously jeopardized the Olympic participation of Rodrigo Isgró, the best player of the year 2023 according to World Rugby.

The passing game specialist and key player in the attack of the leading team of the regular season of the last circuit was sanctioned for five games (initially 10) and, barring a successful appeal from the Argentine Rugby Union within 48 hours leading to a reduction of the penalty, he could only play a potential final or the bronze match in Paris 2024.

In a statement following the misconduct, the Argentine had stated that “it was not an action in which I wanted to hurt him” and admitted that “I bowed my head and was sick, I overdid it”. After knowing the sanction, he made public a reflection on his Instagram account in which he said: “If I made a mistake I apologize and I will comply with what is determined. Hopefully they can understand what an Olympic Game means for any athlete.”

The rugby 7′s Olympic competition format (it will start on Wednesday, July 24, two days before the opening day), with a group stage and single-elimination crosses starting from the quarterfinals, requires that the maximum number of games played by a national team be six.