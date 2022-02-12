Beijing Olympic fans willing to sleep outside for a chance to buy panda mascot

2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group A - United States v China - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - February 10, 2022. A woman interacts with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot of the Beijing Winter Games, has become an international and overnight sensation. The sought after souvenir is selling out throughout Beijing as lines to buy the bear stretch around city blocks.

“The line was huge just a few minutes ago,” said Rose Ling who got in line to see what the excitement was about. “It wrapped around the corner just a few minutes ago, so we jumped in only to find out Bing Dwen Dwen is sold out.”

The rotund bear who skates around in a space suit is meant to symbolize the “strength and willpower” of Olympians. “Bing” means ice and “Dwen Dwen” represents children in Mandarin.

A police officer wearing a face mask, after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stands in front of the people lining up to enter a flagship merchandise store for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics before it opens, on Wangfujing street in Beijing, China February 9, 2022, following a surge in demand for merchandise featuring the official mascot Bing Dwen Dwen. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bing is “lively, funny, witty, and of course full of positive energy,” said Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive Director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

According to the IOC, the design for Bing Dwen Dwen was selected from more than 5,800 submissions around the world.

“The mascot incorporates the best elements and characteristics of China and the Chinese people,” said IOC president Thomas Bach.

People wearing face masks, after the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, wait in line to enter a flagship merchandise store for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics on Wangfujing street in Beijing, China February 9, 2022, following a surge in demand for merchandise featuring the official mascot Bing Dwen Dwen. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bing Dwen Dwen, or “ice chubster” as his name roughly translates, has skyrocketed in popularity, due to production scarcity and a targeted social media campaign. According to an analysis by the Sydney Morning Herald nearly 20 percent of accounts posting on Twitter were created last month.

At the official souvenir store this week, all 500 pre-sale orders were immediately purchased by people who lined up at the store the previous night. Scalpers are selling the cuddly cub for 10 times the $30 price.

Gido Tsujioka, a broadcaster of Japan’s NTV, earned himself a new name “Gido Dwen Dwen” for his fascination with collecting Bing Dwen Dwen badges.

“I have received countless messages, asking me to bring Bing Dwen Dwen back to Japan,” Tsujioka told Chinese media. “Maybe I will buy a lot of Bing Dwen Dwens, throw away my clothes and fill my suitcase with all Bing Dwen Dwens.”