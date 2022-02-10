Paralympics set to expand in Latin America

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Athletics - Women's 200m - T47 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 4, 2021. Lisbeli Marina Vera Andrade of Venezuela celebrates winning gold. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has contracted with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to fund and support the development of Para sport in three countries: Guatemala, Paraguay and Trinidad and Tobago.

The project, which runs until 2024, involves the National Para-Olympic Commission (NPC) of Colombia working with the governments of Peru, Ecuador and Chile to coordinate and implement best practices in an intra-regional exchange.

“Thanks to the support of the IDB and the IPC, Paralympic sports have grown considerably in the region. Through it the number of athletes has increased, and we have more coaches and local leaders trained to teach in sports initiation. I am confident that together we will grow and strengthen the Paralympic Movement in the Americas,” said Andrew Parsons, president of the IPC.

The project is the third funded initiative of the IDB and the Para Sport Initiative, which was launched in 2017 to promote social inclusion through Para sport.

“Para sport is a key tool in the socioeconomic inclusion of people with disabilities. We are incredibly grateful to the Inter-American Development Bank for partnering with the IPC to help deliver this vitally important work,” Parsons added.

Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games - Athletics - Women's Shot Put - F20 Final - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 29, 2021. Gold Medallist Poleth Isamar Mendes Sanchez of Ecuador celebrates setting a new world record next to the scoreboard with the flag of Ecuador REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Through the ‘En sus marcas, listos’ program implemented in vulnerable communities throughout Latin America, participation in Para sport has grown to over 800 athletes, 2,500 local leaders and 250 coaches.

“We are excited to transfer the knowledge that we have learned in recent years and have the opportunity to be mentors to our fellow NPCs in the Americas region,” Julio Cesar Avila, President of NPC Colombia said.

“We are seeing more and better athletes emerging from the Americas region. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games we had history as Ecuador won gold for the first time, and El Salvador secured their first ever medal, while Venezuela, Chile and Colombia had their most successful Games ever.”