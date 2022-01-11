Olympian Deon Lendore killed in car crash in Texas

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's 400m - Semifinal - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 2, 2021. Deon Lendore of Trinidad & Tobago reacts after competing REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Trinidadian Olympian Deon Lendore was killed late Monday in a car crash in the U.S. state of Texas. He was 29-years-old.

Brian Lewis, the president of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee was devastated by the loss of Lendore.

“Words cannot adequately express our sadness at the devastating and untimely loss of three-time Olympian and Olympic and World Championship medalist Deon Lendore. He was an inspiration and motivation to us all both on and off the track.”

“Deon has flown the Trinidad and Tobago flag with pride, honor, patriotism and an indomitable will throughout his career while helping and inspiring many. We express our deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, coaches, Abilene Club, Community of Arima and all who he would’ve touched. It is a sad day for the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Commonwealth Sport Movement.”

Lendore represented Trinidad and Tobago three times at the Olympics, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. He won a bronze medal at the 4x400m relay in London. He also won a silver medal in the same event at the 2015 World Championship in Beijing.

The Arima native won three bronze medals in the World Indoor Championships and another bronze at the Pan Am Games in 2019.

A coach at Texas A&M University while Lendore trained said, “Literally one of the most humble, funniest, go-getters I’ve ever seen. I’m blessed to have witnessed you as a teammate.”

“Rest well Deon.”