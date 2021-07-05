AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
LA28 Invests $9.6M To Bring Sports To Kids Across LA

Por
Newsroom Infobae
5 de Julio de 2021

June 25, 2021

LOS ANGELES – Today, the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games announced it will invest $9.6 million to fund youth sports across Los Angeles, helping bring kids back to sport and fitness as the community moves forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $9.6 million investment is part of LA28’s $160 million commitment to make sports more accessible to kids across Los Angeles ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028, the single largest commitment for youth sport development ever in California.

“There’s never been a more important time to get kids back to sports,” said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer and five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans. “After an incredibly trying 15 months, it’s time to get out there and play. Fitness and competition give kids opportunities to connect with friends and improve their physical and mental health. We couldn’t be more excited to get kids back on the field and in the gym experiencing the joy of sport.”

LA28 has granted $9.6 million to LA’s Department of Recreation and Parks to subsidize participation fees for leagues, classes and clinics ranging from tennis and golf to basketball and soccer to judo and teqball for kids ages 18 and under.

The grant is dedicated to support quality sport programming in well-maintained, safe environments with trained coaches at more than 123 recreation centers and sport facilities across Los Angeles through the Spring 2022 season, emphasizing support in areas that serve low-income neighborhoods.

“One of the key objectives of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games is to use the power of sport to boost the wellbeing, health and education of young people, regardless of their economic background, gender or ability,” said LA28 Coordination Commission Chair Nicole Hoevertsz who competed in synchronized swimming for Aruba at the LA84 Olympic Games. “This ambition is particularly important today, as we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. When Los Angeles was chosen to host the Games, the International Olympic Committee and LA28 agreed that up to $160 million would be invested in local youth sports leading up to the Games, and today’s announcement is a major step toward achieving this goal. We are excited to help create the right conditions for kids across Los Angeles to participate in, and grow through sport.”

All programs and activities will follow Los Angeles County Department of Public Health guidance.

LA28 will mark Los Angeles’ third time to host the Olympic Games – previously hosted in 1984 and 1932 – and first time to host the Paralympic Games. Los Angeles is expected to host more than 15,000 athletes in 2028 as it welcomes Paralympians and Olympians from around the world to compete on the biggest stage in sports.

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform for inclusion and creativity for athletes and fans around the world, harnessing Los Angeles’ diversity, optimism and youthful energy. The LA28 Games will use existing world-class stadiums and sports venues across the Los Angeles region, ensuring a sustainable and fiscally responsible event.

The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, licensing agreements, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee. Learn more at LA28.org.

press@la28.org

